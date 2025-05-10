Raid 2 BO Collection Day 9: ‘Raid 2’ was released on 1 May. This crime thriller is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Raid’, which proved to be a blockbuster. The film received immense love from the audience. Now, ‘Raid 2’ is also receiving an excellent response from viewers. The film’s craze can be gauged from the fact that even amidst India-Pakistan tensions, ‘Raid 2’ has earned tremendously, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Amidst all this, let’s find out how much the film collected on its 9th day, i.e., the second Friday.
Raid 2 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark on Day 9 (Raid 2 Box office Collection Day 9)
In ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn is once again in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Since the release of the film’s trailer, there has been a lot of hype surrounding ‘Raid 2’, and after its theatrical release, the magic of ‘Raid 2’ has taken over. ‘Raid 2’ has surpassed films like Sanjay Dutt’s ‘The Good Maharaja’ and ‘Hit’, proving its mettle. The film raked in a massive ₹5 crore on its 9th day, Friday, 9 May. Following this, the film’s total collection has reached ₹100.75 crore. Makers expect the film to perform exceptionally well over the weekend.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹19.25 crore
Day 2
₹12 crore
Day 3
₹18 crore
Day 4
₹22 crore
Day 5
₹7.75 crore
Day 6
₹6.75 crore
Day 7
₹4.75 crore
Day 8
₹5.15 crore
Day 9
₹5 crore
Total
₹100.75 crore
Raid 2 to Become the Second Highest-Grossing Film of 2025 (Raid 2 Total Collection)
The budget of the film ‘Raid 2’ is estimated to be around ₹48 crore. The film recouped its budget in just three days and has been profitable ever since. Considering the film’s current trajectory, it seems likely that it could become the second highest-grossing film of 2025 after ‘Chhapaak’ (₹600 crore).
Ajay Devgn’s Film Recoups Budget in 3 Days (Raid 2 Entry in 100 crore club)
‘Raid 2’ has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just 9 days and is now aiming to surpass ‘Sikkaandar’ and ‘Sky Force’. Note that ‘Sikkaandar’ had a net collection of ₹109 crore in India, while ‘Sky Force’ had a lifetime collection of ₹135 crore in India. It remains to be seen how ‘Raid 2’ performs at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.