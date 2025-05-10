Raid 2 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark on Day 9 (Raid 2 Box office Collection Day 9) In ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn is once again in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Since the release of the film’s trailer, there has been a lot of hype surrounding ‘Raid 2’, and after its theatrical release, the magic of ‘Raid 2’ has taken over. ‘Raid 2’ has surpassed films like Sanjay Dutt’s ‘The Good Maharaja’ and ‘Hit’, proving its mettle. The film raked in a massive ₹5 crore on its 9th day, Friday, 9 May. Following this, the film’s total collection has reached ₹100.75 crore. Makers expect the film to perform exceptionally well over the weekend.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹19.25 crore Day 2 ₹12 crore Day 3 ₹18 crore Day 4 ₹22 crore Day 5 ₹7.75 crore Day 6 ₹6.75 crore Day 7 ₹4.75 crore Day 8 ₹5.15 crore Day 9 ₹5 crore Total ₹100.75 crore Raid 2 to Become the Second Highest-Grossing Film of 2025 (Raid 2 Total Collection) The budget of the film ‘Raid 2’ is estimated to be around ₹48 crore. The film recouped its budget in just three days and has been profitable ever since. Considering the film’s current trajectory, it seems likely that it could become the second highest-grossing film of 2025 after ‘Chhapaak’ (₹600 crore). The budget of the film ‘Raid 2’ is estimated to be around ₹48 crore. The film recouped its budget in just three days and has been profitable ever since. Considering the film’s current trajectory, it seems likely that it could become the second highest-grossing film of 2025 after ‘Chhapaak’ (₹600 crore).