scriptRaid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11 | Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The film ‘Raid 2’ created history on Sunday. The film’s box office figures are astonishing, even for the makers.

MumbaiMay 12, 2025 / 09:17 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Collection Day 11

रेड 2 ने रविवार को किया धांसू कलेक्शन

Raid 2 BO Collection Day 11: Eleven days have passed since Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 was released. The film continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, generating significant revenue each day. It has surpassed the records of five other films and has entered the 100 crore club, solidifying its position as a box office hit. Even after a strong opening day collection, the movie continues to draw large audiences. Let’s find out how much Raid 2 earned on Sunday and which five films it has outperformed.

Raid 2 Creates History on Day 11

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 continues to dominate the box office, outperforming other releases. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned a remarkable ₹11.75 crore on Sunday, May 11th (its 11th day). The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹120.75 crore. While Raid 2 collected ₹8.25 crore on Saturday, Sunday saw a significant surge in its box office performance.

Raid 2 Sunday Collection

Raid 2 has outperformed five other films: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, John Abraham’s The Diplomat, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootni , and Aman Devgan’s debut film Azaad – Aman Devgan being Ajay Devgn’s nephew. There are reports suggesting the film might see another surge in earnings on Tuesday, potentially benefiting from a ₹99 ticket offer for all films in theatres that day.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹19.25 crore
Day 2₹12 crore
Day 3₹18 crore
Day 4₹22 crore
Day 5₹7.75 crore
Day 6₹6.75 crore
Day 7₹4.75 crore
Day 8₹5.15 crore
Day 9₹5 crore
Day 10₹8.25 crore
Day 11₹11.75 crore
Total₹120.75 crore

Raid 2 Recovers Its Budget in Just Three Days (Raid 2 Budget)

Raid 2‘s budget is estimated to be around ₹48 crore. The film recouped its entire budget within three days of its release and is now generating profits. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as IRS officer Ammay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption. The film has been well-received by audiences. Ritesh Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor also play significant roles in the film.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

National News

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

in 4 hours

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

National News

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

in 5 hours

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

Bhopal

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

Entertainment

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

15 hours ago

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

15 hours ago

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

17 hours ago

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

News

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

1 day ago

Trending Entertainment News

Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11

बॉलीवुड

Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11

in 5 hours

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

मनोरंजन

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

15 hours ago

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

बॉलीवुड

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

15 hours ago

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

मनोरंजन

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

17 hours ago

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

न्यूज़

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.