Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11

Raid 2 Creates History on Day 11 Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 continues to dominate the box office, outperforming other releases. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned a remarkable ₹11.75 crore on Sunday, May 11th (its 11th day). The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹120.75 crore. While Raid 2 collected ₹8.25 crore on Saturday, Sunday saw a significant surge in its box office performance.

Raid 2 Sunday Collection Raid 2 has outperformed five other films: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, John Abraham’s The Diplomat, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootni , and Aman Devgan’s debut film Azaad – Aman Devgan being Ajay Devgn’s nephew. There are reports suggesting the film might see another surge in earnings on Tuesday, potentially benefiting from a ₹99 ticket offer for all films in theatres that day.