Raid 2 Shatters Records on Day 11

Raid 2 BO Collection Day 11: Eleven days have passed since Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 was released. The film continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, generating significant revenue each day. It has surpassed the records of five other films and has entered the 100 crore club, solidifying its position as a box office hit. Even after a strong opening day collection, the movie continues to draw large audiences. Let’s find out how much Raid 2 earned on Sunday and which five films it has outperformed.
Raid 2 Creates History on Day 11
Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 continues to dominate the box office, outperforming other releases. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned a remarkable ₹11.75 crore on Sunday, May 11th (its 11th day). The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹120.75 crore. While Raid 2 collected ₹8.25 crore on Saturday, Sunday saw a significant surge in its box office performance.
Raid 2 Sunday Collection
Raid 2 has outperformed five other films: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, John Abraham’s The Diplomat, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootni , and Aman Devgan’s debut film Azaad – Aman Devgan being Ajay Devgn’s nephew. There are reports suggesting the film might see another surge in earnings on Tuesday, potentially benefiting from a ₹99 ticket offer for all films in theatres that day.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹19.25 crore
Day 2
₹12 crore
Day 3
₹18 crore
Day 4
₹22 crore
Day 5
₹7.75 crore
Day 6
₹6.75 crore
Day 7
₹4.75 crore
Day 8
₹5.15 crore
Day 9
₹5 crore
Day 10
₹8.25 crore
Day 11
₹11.75 crore
Total
₹120.75 crore
Raid 2 Recovers Its Budget in Just Three Days (Raid 2 Budget)
Raid 2‘s budget is estimated to be around ₹48 crore. The film recouped its entire budget within three days of its release and is now generating profits. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as IRS officer Ammay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption. The film has been well-received by audiences. Ritesh Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor also play significant roles in the film.