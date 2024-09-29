Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

Ranbir Kapoor has now become an entrepreneur along with being an actor. On Ranbir’s 42nd birthday, his mother Neetu Kapoor shared this good news with the actor’s fans. Neetu shared a video on Instagram and wrote, ‘Son, brother, husband, father, and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir. I hope ARKS (A Ranbir Kapoor Sneakers) will make this day even more special. I can’t wait to see your journey progress.’
Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor always wanted to venture into the sneakers business, but he was hesitant because he didn’t understand the market well. However, Ranbir has now taken the first step towards fulfilling his dream. Although there has been no official statement about this, Neetu has referred to him as the founder of ARKS. Since then, fans are also very excited about his business venture.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Business
Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor always wanted to venture into the sneakers business, but he was hesitant because he didn’t understand the market well. However, Ranbir has now taken the first step towards fulfilling his dream. Although there has been no official statement about this, Neetu has referred to him as the founder of ARKS. Since then, fans are also very excited about his business venture.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films, he has ‘Ramayan’ lined up. In this, he will be paired with Sai Pallavi. Apart from this, there are rumors about his entry in ‘Dhoom 4’ as well.