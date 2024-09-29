Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor always wanted to venture into the sneakers business, but he was hesitant because he didn’t understand the market well. However, Ranbir has now taken the first step towards fulfilling his dream. Although there has been no official statement about this, Neetu has referred to him as the founder of ARKS. Since then, fans are also very excited about his business venture.

Ranbir Kapoor's Business Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor always wanted to venture into the sneakers business, but he was hesitant because he didn't understand the market well. However, Ranbir has now taken the first step towards fulfilling his dream. Although there has been no official statement about this, Neetu has referred to him as the founder of ARKS. Since then, fans are also very excited about his business venture.