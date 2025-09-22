Rang De Basanti: Flop-Deemed Film’s Surprise Blockbuster Success

Rang De Basanti featured veterans like Aamir Khan, Waheeda Rehman, and R Madhavan. The film boasts an 8.1 IMDb rating and is considered a cinematic masterpiece. However, before its release, everyone thought it would be a flop. Recalling the film's shoot, Soha Ali Khan shared, "No one expected it to earn so much money or touch people's hearts so deeply. In fact, while promoting the film, the producers called and asked if we could return some of our fees because they weren't sure the film would do well. We all returned our fees. Even we thought, 'Okay, maybe they're right.' But the film became a movement. It was such a massive hit that everyone was surprised."