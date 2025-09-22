Rang De Basanti: Flop-Deemed Film’s Surprise Blockbuster Success

Bollywood Movies: Nineteen years ago, a film changed people's perspectives. It wasn't just a film; it became a movement. We're talking about 'Rang De Basanti', released in 2006. Even today, this film holds the power to inspire. A classic hit, it masterfully portrayed every aspect, from love stories to emotional depth.
Rang De Basanti featured veterans like Aamir Khan, Waheeda Rehman, and R Madhavan. The film boasts an 8.1 IMDb rating and is considered a cinematic masterpiece. However, before its release, everyone thought it would be a flop. Recalling the film's shoot, Soha Ali Khan shared, "No one expected it to earn so much money or touch people's hearts so deeply. In fact, while promoting the film, the producers called and asked if we could return some of our fees because they weren't sure the film would do well. We all returned our fees. Even we thought, 'Okay, maybe they're right.' But the film became a movement. It was such a massive hit that everyone was surprised."
Soha shared, "For me, that film was a turning point, something that will always be an important part of my journey. We shot the film for almost a year, travelling to various locations in India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Mumbai. During this time, the entire crew and cast became very close. We often waited for hours on set because our cinematographer, Binod Pradhan, took a long time to get the perfect shot. Sometimes, half a day would go by."
Soha further added, "We spent a lot of time together. Our friendship deepened, and we felt we'd remain friends forever. But now it feels like a lifetime since we last spoke to each other." On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was recently seen in the film 'Chhorii 2', where her performance was well-received by the audience.