Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Remarks on Mother Chamunda Spark Outrage

Ranveer Singh (Image: Patrika)
Ranveer Singh Apologies: Ranveer Singh had imitated a scene from the film 'Kantara' at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 held in Goa, which led to a controversy. The actor had praised Rishab Shetty in the film Kantara, called Mother Chamunda a ghost, and imitated her, after which there was an uproar on social media. Ranveer was accused of hurting religious sentiments, and on Tuesday, Ranveer apologised to people by sharing a post on social media.
Ranveer Singh shared a post on his social media account. In it, he wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab Shetty's tremendous performance in the film. I know how much time it would take to do that particular scene the way he did. I praise him a lot for it. I have always respected every culture, tradition, and belief of my country. If I have hurt anyone's feelings, I apologise with all my heart."
Actually, last Friday, during the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 (Indian International Film Festival), Ranveer Singh praised Rishab Shetty a lot and also expressed his desire to work in 'Kantara 3'. During this, he imitated the climax scene of the film, a video of which went viral on social media. Which went viral in no time.
Social media users alleged that the scene Ranveer Singh mimicked on stage from 'Kantara' was a scene of Chamunda Devi's 'Daiva'. Imitating this scene and presenting it as a joke was considered an insult to religious sentiments.
Apart from facing trolling on social media, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) had also lodged a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh. The committee had alleged that the actor had insulted Chamunda Devi and demanded a public apology from him. With the actor publicly apologising today, this controversy is now expected to subside.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is in the news for his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar', which is set to release soon. Before the release of this film, Ranveer got caught in the 'Kantara' controversy.
