Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Allegedly Mocking 'Maa Chamunda' in Viral Video

Ranveer Singh remarked, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in the theatre. What can I say, Rishab Shetty's performance was outstanding. Especially when a female ghost enters you, you delivered a brilliant shot." After saying this, Ranveer Singh also mimicked the climax scene, widening his eyes and sticking out his tongue. Following this, he asked the audience if they would like to see him in 'Kantara 3' and urged them to convey this message to Rishab Shetty if they did.