Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Allegedly Mocking 'Maa Chamunda' in Viral Video

Ranveer Singh Video (Image: Patrika)
Ranveer Singh Video: Ranveer Singh has once again found himself in the spotlight, not for his upcoming film Dhurandhar, but for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He is currently facing online trolling after a video of him surfaced, leaving many astonished. The manner in which Ranveer appeared to mimic Maa Chamunda has irked netizens, leading to widespread criticism.
The incident occurred during the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 (International Film Festival of India) held in Goa. Ranveer Singh was hosting the event. During his hosting duties, he praised Rishab Shetty for his performance in the film Kantara. However, his imitation of a climax scene led to a significant uproar on social media.
Ranveer Singh remarked, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in the theatre. What can I say, Rishab Shetty's performance was outstanding. Especially when a female ghost enters you, you delivered a brilliant shot." After saying this, Ranveer Singh also mimicked the climax scene, widening his eyes and sticking out his tongue. Following this, he asked the audience if they would like to see him in 'Kantara 3' and urged them to convey this message to Rishab Shetty if they did.
The video clip of Ranveer Singh quickly went viral. People on social media began trolling him severely, calling his comment disrespectful. Netizens pointed out that what Ranveer Singh referred to as a 'female ghost' was not a ghost but a divine power and the character of Maa Chamunda Devi. Many considered Ranveer's statement an insult to divinity and faith.
One user expressed their anger, writing, "Ghost..? This is an insult to Mother Goddess." Another commented, "Ranveer Singh should choose his words carefully. This was absurd." A third user wrote, "She was not a ghost. She herself was a goddess. How ignorant he is."
It is worth noting that 'Kantara Chapter 1' is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara'. The film was written, directed, and starred Rishab Shetty. 'Kantara' became one of the most successful films of 2025. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story, which also featured actors like Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth.
