Ronit Roy Quits Social Media, Reveals Emotional Reason Behind His Decision

Actor Ronit Roy has once again come into the limelight. He has shared big news through a post on social media. He has taken a big step considering his family.

Mumbai

Nov 23, 2025

Ronit Roy big decision

Ronit Roy (Image: Patrika)

Ronit Roy quits social media: Renowned film and television actor Ronit Roy has suddenly taken a step that has surprised his millions of fans. Ronit has announced via a lengthy social media post that he is bidding farewell to social media. The actor clarified that he has made this decision for his and his family's well-being, and also explained the major reason behind it in the post.

Ronit Roy takes a big decision for his family

In his post, Ronit Roy stated that he now wants to forge and walk a new path in his life that will make him better as a person, in his relationships, and as an artist. He admitted that stepping away from comfort and old habits to live unconventionally is very difficult and daunting for him, but he knows this step is essential.

Ronit Roy bids adieu to social media

Ronit Roy wrote an emotional post, expressing his gratitude to his fans. Announcing his decision, he wrote, "Hello, I will say what I am about to say with love, understanding, and gentleness. You all know I love you. I scroll through your posts, like them, comment, and reply to as many DMs as I can. I am immensely grateful for everything I have received... especially the love and respect from all of you."

Reason for quitting social media explained

Ronit clarified the reason for staying away from social media, stating, "I have reached a point in my life where I need to create and walk a new path for myself and my family. Completely disconnecting from the digital world will play a significant role in my mental and spiritual strengthening. I will be able to discover a new version of myself, which I hope you will all appreciate more." He further added that he is unsure of the duration of this break, but he will return to social media once his personal goals are met and he has developed new, positive habits.

Fans have been continuously commenting on Ronit Roy's post, supporting his decision for 'self-care' and wishing him well. On the professional front, Ronit Roy was last seen in the horror film 'Maa', in which actress Kajol also played a lead role.

