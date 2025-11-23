Ronit Roy Quits Social Media, Reveals Emotional Reason Behind His Decision

Ronit clarified the reason for staying away from social media, stating, "I have reached a point in my life where I need to create and walk a new path for myself and my family. Completely disconnecting from the digital world will play a significant role in my mental and spiritual strengthening. I will be able to discover a new version of myself, which I hope you will all appreciate more." He further added that he is unsure of the duration of this break, but he will return to social media once his personal goals are met and he has developed new, positive habits.