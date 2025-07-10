Salman Khan attends Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday party.

Salman Khan And Sangeeta Bijlani Photo: Actress Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated her 65th birthday on 9 July. Many big stars attended her celebration, but everyone was surprised when her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan also showed up at Sangeeta Bijlani's party. Speculation about the two of them appearing together intensified. Many photos and videos from Salman Khan's birthday party are going viral on social media.
Salman Khan was seen with Sangeeta Bijlani after a long time. Sangeeta was also seen getting photos clicked with her ex-boyfriend at the birthday party. During this time, Salman Khan was wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans, in which he looked very smart, and his hair was also in a brown shade. TV actor Arjun Bijlani also attended this party. He has shared some pictures of the party. In one picture, Arjun Bijlani is seen posing with his wife Neha, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Salman Khan. All these photos are going viral and are being well-liked by people.
A video of Salman Khan leaving Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday is also going viral. The viral video shows that when the paps start taking photos of Salman Khan, his bodyguard pushes them. During this time, a person tried to stop Salman Khan by putting his hand on his shoulder, and then his guard pushed that person away. Now this video is rapidly going viral. People have flooded the comments section of these videos. Many people say that the guard did the right thing; Salman Khan's security is very important, while many others called it wrong.
Talking about Salman Khan's work, he is currently in the headlines for his upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan'. Salman Khan is working on his transformation for this film, due to which he is following a strict diet and undergoing rigorous physical training. Recently, some of his photos also surfaced, which were very well-liked by people.