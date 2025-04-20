scriptSalman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title | Latest News | Patrika News
Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

Salman Khan’s Latest Film Flops: Salman Khan’s latest film, Sikander, failed to perform at the box office. Meanwhile, news has emerged that another Salman Khan film, in which he was to play a RAW agent, has been shelved.

Apr 20, 2025 / 12:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4

Salman Khan Dropped Movie: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, had high hopes for the film Sikandar, but it underperformed. Now, his next project remains unclear.

News reports have fluctuated between him starring in a film with Sanjay Dutt and him appearing in a major South Indian film. However, news has emerged that one of his movies has been shelved.

Salman Khan to Play Indian Spy

Salman Khan Dropped Movie
Salman Khan
In this film, Salman Khan was to play the role of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. The actor had been cast in his biopic. Ravindra is known as ‘Black Tiger’ and is considered one of India’s most daring intelligence agents.

Why Was the Film Shelved?

The film was to be directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, director of ‘Raid’ and ‘Raid 2’. In an interview with PTI, he stated that the script was ready and Salman Khan had immediately agreed to it. However, the biopic rights acquired for the film expired and were not renewed. This led to the project being halted.

Five Years of Work Wasted

Raj Kumar Gupta mentioned that he had spent the last five years researching the life of Ravindra Kaushik. Salman Khan’s fans were also very excited about this film. But now this project has been shelved.

Will the Film Be Made Again in the Future?

Currently, there is no official update regarding the remake of this biopic. However, if this film were made and Salman played the role of Ravindra Kaushik, it could have been a major turning point in his career.

