Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence on Delhi Blast 13 Days Later, His 4 Lines Go Viral

After this, Shah Rukh Khan recited some lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country, which moved the audience to tears. Shah Rukh Khan said, "When someone asks you what you do? Say with pride, I protect the country. If someone asks how much you earn? Smile gently and say, I earn the blessings of 140 crore people. And if they still ask you, don't you ever get scared? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us get scared."