Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence on Delhi Blast 13 Days Later, His 4 Lines Go Viral

A video of Shah Rukh Khan is rapidly going viral. He has commented on the Delhi blast after approximately 13 days. He also recited some lines that moved people to tears.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to 2611, Pahalgam and Delhi blast

Shah Rukh Khan (Image: Patrika)

Shahrukh Khan On Delhi Blast: A blast near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on November 10 shook the entire nation. Several stars have expressed concern over this attack. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has also commented on the Delhi blast. He saluted the bravery of the nation's brave soldiers and gave a message of peace and humanity.

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Emotional Statement on Delhi Blast

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the Delhi blast, 26/11, and the Pahalgam attack at the Global Peace Honours 2025 event held in Mumbai. In this context, he won everyone's hearts with his speech. In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the victims of recent terrorist attacks. He said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts, and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who attained martyrdom in these attacks."

Said 4 Beautiful Lines for the Soldiers

After this, Shah Rukh Khan recited some lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country, which moved the audience to tears. Shah Rukh Khan said, "When someone asks you what you do? Say with pride, I protect the country. If someone asks how much you earn? Smile gently and say, I earn the blessings of 140 crore people. And if they still ask you, don't you ever get scared? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us get scared."

Shah Rukh Spoke About the Families and Partners of the Martyrs

Shah Rukh Khan also saluted the families of the martyrs on this special occasion. He said, "On this occasion of Global Peace Honours today, I salute the families of the martyrs on behalf of the entire nation. I want to salute the mothers who gave birth to these brave sons. I want to salute the spirit of their fathers. I want to salute the courage of their partners because they were in the war, but you all also fought the battle with immense courage and bravery."

'Peace is truly revolution'

Emphasising the importance of peace, the actor said, "It is always said about this country that India never bows down. They cannot snatch our peace from us. Because as long as the 'superheroes are guarding us', it is difficult, if not impossible, to take away peace and tranquility from our country."

Shah Rukh Khan further said, "It is peace that great people seek and want to attain. Nothing is more beautiful than peace, because it is from peace that thoughts awaken. Peace is truly revolution." He also appealed to people to forget caste and discrimination and walk the path of humanity, so that the martyrdom of the brave does not go in vain for the peace of the country.

