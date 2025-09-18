Shaitaan: A Spellbinding Thriller; 2 Hours 12 Minutes of Terror and Hypnosis

Shaitaan Film: ‘Shaitaan’ is a film that blurs the fine line between horror and torture. This 2-hour 12-minute film pushes the boundaries of hypnotism, leaving viewers questioning the possibility of such events.
The scenes depicted in the film are so terrifying that they will leave you stunned, wondering if what is shown is merely entertainment or a reflection of reality. If you dare to watch a horror film that will both frighten and provoke thought, then ‘Shaitaan’ is for you.
‘Shaitaan’, a 2-hour 12-minute supernatural thriller, features R Madhavan as a tantrik who uses his powers to hypnotise young girls. Interestingly, unlike typical portrayals in films, this movie doesn't resort to Hanuman Chalisa or talismans for liberation from hypnotism. ‘Shaitaan’ is a remake of the Gujarati film ‘Vash’, but it offers a fresh cinematic experience.
The film revolves around the family of Kabir, a chartered accountant. Kabir, along with his daughter Janvi (who is in Class 10), his younger son Dhruv, and his wife Jyoti, goes on a holiday to a farmhouse. En route, they encounter an enigmatic stranger named Vanraj, who uses black magic to hypnotise Kabir's daughter, Janvi. Vanraj subsequently arrives at their farmhouse and compels Janvi to perform strange acts. The film will shock you, showcasing the extent to which this hypnotism can leave you astonished.
The question remains: Will Kabir be able to save his daughter from this diabolical magic? Will Vanraj succeed in his plans? To find out, you must watch the film. ‘Shaitaan’ is a thrilling film that will keep you on the edge of your seat and compel you to contemplate the existence of black magic. It will leave you pondering.