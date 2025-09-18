Shaitaan: A Spellbinding Thriller; 2 Hours 12 Minutes of Terror and Hypnosis

The film revolves around the family of Kabir, a chartered accountant. Kabir, along with his daughter Janvi (who is in Class 10), his younger son Dhruv, and his wife Jyoti, goes on a holiday to a farmhouse. En route, they encounter an enigmatic stranger named Vanraj, who uses black magic to hypnotise Kabir's daughter, Janvi. Vanraj subsequently arrives at their farmhouse and compels Janvi to perform strange acts. The film will shock you, showcasing the extent to which this hypnotism can leave you astonished.