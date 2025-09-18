Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Shaitaan: A Spellbinding Thriller; 2 Hours 12 Minutes of Terror and Hypnosis

This film blurs the fine line between horror and torture. Clocking in at 2 hours and 12 minutes, this movie pushes the boundaries of what constitutes possession.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

हॉरर सीन या टॉर्चर? 2 घंटे 12 मिनट की इस फिल्म ने वशीकरण की सारी हदें की पार, देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग फिल्म शैतान
Shaitaan (Image: X)

Shaitaan Film: ‘Shaitaan’ is a film that blurs the fine line between horror and torture. This 2-hour 12-minute film pushes the boundaries of hypnotism, leaving viewers questioning the possibility of such events.

The scenes depicted in the film are so terrifying that they will leave you stunned, wondering if what is shown is merely entertainment or a reflection of reality. If you dare to watch a horror film that will both frighten and provoke thought, then ‘Shaitaan’ is for you.

The Film Transcends the Limits of Hypnotism

‘Shaitaan’, a 2-hour 12-minute supernatural thriller, features R Madhavan as a tantrik who uses his powers to hypnotise young girls. Interestingly, unlike typical portrayals in films, this movie doesn't resort to Hanuman Chalisa or talismans for liberation from hypnotism. ‘Shaitaan’ is a remake of the Gujarati film ‘Vash’, but it offers a fresh cinematic experience.

The Film's Story

The film revolves around the family of Kabir, a chartered accountant. Kabir, along with his daughter Janvi (who is in Class 10), his younger son Dhruv, and his wife Jyoti, goes on a holiday to a farmhouse. En route, they encounter an enigmatic stranger named Vanraj, who uses black magic to hypnotise Kabir's daughter, Janvi. Vanraj subsequently arrives at their farmhouse and compels Janvi to perform strange acts. The film will shock you, showcasing the extent to which this hypnotism can leave you astonished.

Diabolical Magic

The question remains: Will Kabir be able to save his daughter from this diabolical magic? Will Vanraj succeed in his plans? To find out, you must watch the film. ‘Shaitaan’ is a thrilling film that will keep you on the edge of your seat and compel you to contemplate the existence of black magic. It will leave you pondering.

Published on:

Entertainment

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 05:45 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shaitaan: A Spellbinding Thriller; 2 Hours 12 Minutes of Terror and Hypnosis
