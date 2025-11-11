Shatrughan Sinha Slams False News About Dharmendra, Admits He Was Fooled for a Moment

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Shatrughan Sinha On Dharmendra Health: The entire nation is currently concerned about Dharmendra's health. Everyone wishes for the actor to recover soon and return home. Prayers and havan ceremonies are being performed for him in many places. Amidst this, on Tuesday morning, news broke that Dharmendra had passed away, bidding farewell to the world at the age of 89. Immediately after, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini refuted all such reports. Now, in the midst of this, Shatrughan Sinha's patience has run out. He has expressed his anger and also revealed that he believed these reports for a moment.
Shatrughan Sinha spoke about Dharmendra in an interview. He shared that when he woke up and saw news of Dharmendra's death on reputable portals, he too believed it to be true for a moment. He said, "I woke up and learned about these reports, and thought it must be true because it was being reported by trusted portals and publications."
As soon as Shatrughan Sinha learned the truth, he was surprised and then breathed a sigh of relief. He stated, "Dharam Ji, beloved by all, is fine and will be home soon. May his enemies die."
Shatrughan Sinha questioned those spreading such false and irresponsible news. He asked who these people are who are spreading such rumours. Shatrughan said, "Dharam Ji does not have a team. So which team confirmed the news of his death? This is absolutely not right." It is noteworthy that Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra have been friends for about 50 years. Both had worked together in the superhit film 'Dost'. Shatrughan said that he is very fond of Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini.
While praying for Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha said that he wishes his friend to live a healthy life for many more years. He expressed pride in the Deol family's legacy and said, "Now even his grandsons have become actors. Three generations of the Deol family have entered our film industry. This is no small achievement."
Following Dharmendra's hospitalisation, there have been continuous updates about his health, and it is now clear that his condition is stable and he will soon recover and return home. Meanwhile, fans and industry members are strongly criticising those spreading false news.
