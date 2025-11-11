Shatrughan Sinha Slams False News About Dharmendra, Admits He Was Fooled for a Moment

Shatrughan Sinha On Dharmendra Health: The entire nation is currently concerned about Dharmendra's health. Everyone wishes for the actor to recover soon and return home. Prayers and havan ceremonies are being performed for him in many places. Amidst this, on Tuesday morning, news broke that Dharmendra had passed away, bidding farewell to the world at the age of 89. Immediately after, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini refuted all such reports. Now, in the midst of this, Shatrughan Sinha's patience has run out. He has expressed his anger and also revealed that he believed these reports for a moment.