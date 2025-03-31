Sikandar Box Office: Salman Khan's New Film Shatters Opening Day Records

Sikandar Day 1 Collection: The opening day collection of the film ‘Sikandar’ is out, and the film has raked in a massive collection on its very first day.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s film, Sikandar, has been released at the box office. The film’s first-day collection has also been revealed, and the makers can be pleased with the results. The film has made a spectacular earning on its first day, creating a sensation at the theatres. Salman Khan himself has surpassed the first-day collections of his own blockbuster films with Sikandar. Released on Eid, Sikandar has proven to be a gift from Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) to his fans. While some users are calling Sikandar a headache, others are calling it a blockbuster. Meanwhile, data from Sacnilk suggests that it could be one of Bhaijaan’s superhit films. Let’s find out which films Sikandar (Sikandar Day 1) has left behind in terms of collection…

Sikandar Creates Magic on Opening Day (Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1) According to Sacnilk data, the film Sikandar made a phenomenal earning on its first day of release. On its opening day, Sunday, March 30th, it collected a whopping ₹26 crore. Sikandar has surpassed the first-day earnings of his hit films, from 'Bodyguard' to 'Tubelight' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. These films had surprisingly low earnings, disappointing even Salman Khan's fans. 'Bodyguard' opened with ₹21.60 crore, 'Tubelight' (2017) with ₹21.15 crore, and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with ₹15.81 crore. Salman Khan brings Sikandar for his fans on Eid (Salman Khan Rashmika Mandanna) The budget of the film Sikandar is reported to be ₹200 crore. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead actress opposite him. Further increases in Sikandar's collection are expected daily, as Salman Khan's fans greatly enjoy watching his films at the box office during Eid, and Bhaijaan himself usually releases his films around Eid. This time was no different. It remains to be seen how much more the film will collect and how well it performs in the future.