Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ day four box office figures are in, and they may cause concern for the makers. The film’s collection has been extremely low.

MumbaiJan 28, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Sky Force Box Office Collection: The film Sky Force was released on 24 January. From its first day, the film had a spectacular collection, but on the fourth day, the film’s earnings plummeted. After the opening, Sky Force had a phenomenal collection over the weekend, collecting over ₹50 crore in just three days. Now, on the fourth day, a weekday, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s film has taken a nosedive. Let’s find out how much Sky Force collected on its fourth day…

Sky Force Fizzles on Fourth Day

From the opening of Sky Force, fans and makers alike expected the film to be Akshay’s 2025 superhit. However, the figures for 27 January have surprised everyone. The film collected only ₹6.25 crore on its fourth day, Monday. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹68.50 crore.
Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan’s Pair in Sky Force Wins Over Fans

The budget of Sky Force is reportedly ₹160 crore. The film’s story is set during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. Besides Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur also play lead roles. Audiences are particularly enjoying the pairing of Veer Pahariya and Sara. Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Khelwani directed the film. While it was initially predicted to be a superhit for Akshay, the fourth-day collection may now dash the makers’ hopes.

