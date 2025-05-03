scriptSobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

Sobhita Pregnancy Speculation: Sobhita Dhulipala has been spotted several times wearing loose-fitting clothes. Even at the WAVES Summit, she wore a heavy saree, leading to speculation that she is concealing a baby bump.

May 03, 2025 / 04:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and her husband Naga Chaitanya appeared together at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai. The couple looked stunning in their formal attire, and pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media.

Pictures with Vermilion Fuel Pregnancy Speculation

Sobhita shared some pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen wearing vermillion on her forehead. These pictures have once again fuelled rumours about her pregnancy.

naga chaitnaya

Reasons Behind the Pregnancy Speculation

Rumours about Sobhita’s pregnancy have been circulating for the past few weeks. She has been spotted wearing loose clothing on several occasions. At the Wave Summit, she wore a heavy saree, leading to speculation that she was trying to hide a baby bump. Fans have been constantly commenting on social media, hinting at her pregnancy.

Close Source Clarifies the Rumours

However, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have not yet responded to these rumours. But, speaking to a channel, a source close to the couple clarified that while Sobhita has been wearing loose clothing, she is not pregnant.
naga chaitnaya

Naga Chaitanya Describes Married Life as ‘Fantastic’

Naga Chaitanya recently spoke openly about his married life in an interview. He said that his life after marriage is fantastic and that they are both able to balance their professional and personal lives well.

Naga Chaitanya on his Bond with Sobhita

Naga Chaitanya also spoke about his bond with Sobhita. He said, “We are both from Andhra Pradesh. Sobhita is from Visakhapatnam, and I love Visakhapatnam. Our roots are similar, so there is a deep connection between us on a cultural level. We are both very enthusiastic about life, which inspires us to move forward.”
naga chaitnaya

Naga Chaitanya Last Seen with Sai Pallavi in ‘Thandel’

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the film ‘Thandel’ with Sai Pallavi. Sobhita is also in the news for her upcoming projects.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

Pilgrimage Trips

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

Bollywood

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

in 5 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

National News

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

in 2 hours

Latest Bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

in 4 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

Bollywood

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

in 52 minutes

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

Bollywood

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

2 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

in 5 hours

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

बॉलीवुड

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

in 4 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

बॉलीवुड

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

बॉलीवुड

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

in 52 minutes

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

बॉलीवुड

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.