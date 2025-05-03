Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

Pictures with Vermilion Fuel Pregnancy Speculation Sobhita shared some pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen wearing vermillion on her forehead. These pictures have once again fuelled rumours about her pregnancy. Reasons Behind the Pregnancy Speculation Rumours about Sobhita’s pregnancy have been circulating for the past few weeks. She has been spotted wearing loose clothing on several occasions. At the Wave Summit, she wore a heavy saree, leading to speculation that she was trying to hide a baby bump. Fans have been constantly commenting on social media, hinting at her pregnancy. Sobhita shared some pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen wearing vermillion on her forehead. These pictures have once again fuelled rumours about her pregnancy.Rumours about Sobhita’s pregnancy have been circulating for the past few weeks. She has been spotted wearing loose clothing on several occasions. At the Wave Summit, she wore a heavy saree, leading to speculation that she was trying to hide a baby bump. Fans have been constantly commenting on social media, hinting at her pregnancy.

Close Source Clarifies the Rumours However, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have not yet responded to these rumours. But, speaking to a channel, a source close to the couple clarified that while Sobhita has been wearing loose clothing, she is not pregnant.

Naga Chaitanya Describes Married Life as ‘Fantastic’ Naga Chaitanya recently spoke openly about his married life in an interview. He said that his life after marriage is fantastic and that they are both able to balance their professional and personal lives well. Naga Chaitanya recently spoke openly about his married life in an interview. He said that his life after marriage is fantastic and that they are both able to balance their professional and personal lives well.

Naga Chaitanya on his Bond with Sobhita Naga Chaitanya also spoke about his bond with Sobhita. He said, “We are both from Andhra Pradesh. Sobhita is from Visakhapatnam, and I love Visakhapatnam. Our roots are similar, so there is a deep connection between us on a cultural level. We are both very enthusiastic about life, which inspires us to move forward.”