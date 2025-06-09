Sonakshi Sinha’s Condition Worsens, Undergoes Test; Husband Zaheer Shares Health Update

Zaheer Iqbal Shares Sonakshi Sinha’s Video (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram) Instead of ignoring her illness, Sonakshi Sinha underwent a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. Zaheer Iqbal then shared this cute video of his life partner during her illness. In one video of this collaborative post, Sonakshi has a towel on her head and is taking steam, while Zaheer films her and sings a song. Sonakshi looks at Zaheer’s antics with a mixture of amusement and annoyance. Later, Zaheer Iqbal is seen hugging his wife Sonakshi and singing the song ‘Ghughat Mein Chanda Hai‘ about her poor health. This song from Shahrukh Khan’s film Koyla seems perfectly fitting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) Further in the video, Zaheer Iqbal is seen kissing Sonakshi on her forehead. He is shown taking care of his wife during her illness. Sharing this video, Zaheer Iqbal captioned it, "This girl has gone viral." After the video was posted online, it was flooded with comments.