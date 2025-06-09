Sonakshi Sinha’s Condition Worsens, Undergoes Test; Husband Zaheer Shares Health Update

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. Zaheer Iqbal not only loves Sonakshi dearly but also enjoys teasing her, often sharing videos of their interactions. This time was no different. Zaheer Iqbal shared a video of Sonakshi Sinha, looking quite unwell and using steam inhalation for a cough and cold. In fact, Sonakshi Sinha had a viral infection, causing her considerable worry and suspicion of COVID-19.
Zaheer Iqbal Shares Sonakshi Sinha’s Video (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram)
Instead of ignoring her illness, Sonakshi Sinha underwent a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. Zaheer Iqbal then shared this cute video of his life partner during her illness. In one video of this collaborative post, Sonakshi has a towel on her head and is taking steam, while Zaheer films her and sings a song. Sonakshi looks at Zaheer’s antics with a mixture of amusement and annoyance. Later, Zaheer Iqbal is seen hugging his wife Sonakshi and singing the song ‘Ghughat Mein Chanda Hai‘ about her poor health. This song from Shahrukh Khan’s film Koyla seems perfectly fitting.
Further in the video, Zaheer Iqbal is seen kissing Sonakshi on her forehead. He is shown taking care of his wife during her illness. Sharing this video, Zaheer Iqbal captioned it, “This girl has gone viral.” After the video was posted online, it was flooded with comments.
People Commenting on Social Media
Huma Qureshi reacted with a laughing emoji, while many fans prayed for Sonakshi’s speedy recovery. One person commented, “Seeing you both like this, so many people must be jealous.” Another user wrote, “You both should ward off the evil eye.” A third wrote, “Get well soon, Sonakshi, but this video is extremely cute.”