Stree 3 Release Date Announced; Updates on Bhediya 2 and Munjha Sequel

Along with Stree 3, the release date of Varun Dhawan’s film ‘Bhediya 2’ and the second part of ‘Munjya’ have also been revealed.

MumbaiJan 03, 2025 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Stree 3 Release Date Announced: The craze for ‘Stree 2’, one of the blockbuster films of 2024, hadn’t even ended when fans received some great news. Since Stree 2, fans had been eagerly awaiting Stree 3, and that wait is now over. The release date of Stree 3 has been announced. Along with Stree 3, the release date of Varun Dhawan’s film ‘Bhediya 2’ and the second part of ‘Munjya’ have also been revealed. As soon as this news broke, social media went into a frenzy. Fans are excited to know which stars will be in Stree 3 and when Bhediya and Munjya will be released.

‘Stree 3’ Release Date Announced

Since the bumper earnings of ‘Stree 2’, there has been much anticipation surrounding the film. However, the makers have now announced the release date of the horror-comedy film ‘Stree 3’. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will again be seen in lead roles in the third part of the franchise, and it will be directed by Amar Kaushik. It has been announced that ‘Stree 3’ will be released in 2027. According to the announcement by Maddock Films, ‘Stree 3’ will hit the big screen on 13 August 2027. The team will also shoot in some new locations to bring a fresh feel to the film. Special attention is being paid to the storyline and script this time to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

The Second Part of Munjya Also Announced (Maha Munjya Release Date)

Furthermore, Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU)’s official production studio has also announced the release dates of several other highly anticipated films. These include ‘Shakti Shalini’, ‘Bhediya 2’, and ‘Chamunda’. ‘Bhediya 2’ will hit the box office on 14 August 2026. Meanwhile, the second part of Munjya, i.e., Maha Munjya, will be released on 24 December 2027.

