Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Beats Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' at the Box Office

Jaat Vs Kesari Chapter 2 BO Collection: Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’ has been released for 14 days at the box office. The film stands firm against Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’. ‘Jaat’ continues to collect crores, albeit at a decreasing rate. It’s proving itself even on weekdays, beyond the weekend rush. Meanwhile, ‘Kesari 2’ has been released for 6 days, and its momentum is significantly slower. Wednesday’s figures are out. Let’s find out which film has been the audience’s favourite…
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14
In Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’, Randeep Hooda is also winning hearts. People are loving his performance. The film, made on a budget of ₹100 crore, is likely to soon recoup its investment and enter the ₹100 crore club. On Wednesday, ‘Jaat’ earned less than on Tuesday, but still more than ‘Kesari 2’. On its 14th day of release, Wednesday, 23rd April, ‘Jaat’ earned ₹1.3 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹79.43 crore.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹9.5 crore
Day 2
₹7 crore
Day 3
₹9.75 crore
Day 4
₹14 crore
Day 5
₹7.50 crore
Day 6
₹6 crore
Day 7
₹4 crore
Day 8
₹4.15 crore
Day 9
₹4 crore
Day 10
₹3.75 crore
Day 11
₹5.15 crore
Day 12
₹2 crore
Day 13
₹2 crore
Day 14
₹1.3 crore
Total
₹79.43 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6
In ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, besides Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan are receiving praise. The film is constantly trying to surpass ‘Jaat’, but failing to do so. It’s not managing to impress the audience. ‘Kesari 2’ collected ₹3.20 crore on its 6th day of release, Wednesday, 23rd April. This is more than ‘Jaat’s’ 14th-day collection, but ‘Jaat’ earned ₹6 crore on its 6th day, 50% more than ‘Kesari 2’. ‘Kesari 2’s’ total collection now stands at ₹42.20 crore.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹7.75 crore
Day 2
₹9.75 crore
Day 3
₹12.25 crore
Day 4
₹4.50 crore
Day 5
₹5 crore
Day 6
₹3.20 crore
Total
₹42.2 crore
Wednesday’s Box Office King?
Looking at the earnings of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ and ‘Jaat’, the current box office king isn’t Akshay Kumar, but Sunny Deol. ‘Kesari 2’ is receiving some love, but lags behind in earnings. Akshay Kumar’s film might pick up in the coming days, but for now, ‘Jaat’ is creating a storm in theatres. The film is likely to join the ₹100 crore club soon.