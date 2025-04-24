Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Beats Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' at the Box Office

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14 In Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’, Randeep Hooda is also winning hearts. People are loving his performance. The film, made on a budget of ₹100 crore, is likely to soon recoup its investment and enter the ₹100 crore club. On Wednesday, ‘Jaat’ earned less than on Tuesday, but still more than ‘Kesari 2’. On its 14th day of release, Wednesday, 23rd April, ‘Jaat’ earned ₹1.3 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹79.43 crore.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹9.5 crore Day 2 ₹7 crore Day 3 ₹9.75 crore Day 4 ₹14 crore Day 5 ₹7.50 crore Day 6 ₹6 crore Day 7 ₹4 crore Day 8 ₹4.15 crore Day 9 ₹4 crore Day 10 ₹3.75 crore Day 11 ₹5.15 crore Day 12 ₹2 crore Day 13 ₹2 crore Day 14 ₹1.3 crore Total ₹79.43 crore Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 In 'Kesari Chapter 2', besides Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan are receiving praise. The film is constantly trying to surpass 'Jaat', but failing to do so. It's not managing to impress the audience. 'Kesari 2' collected ₹3.20 crore on its 6th day of release, Wednesday, 23rd April. This is more than 'Jaat's' 14th-day collection, but 'Jaat' earned ₹6 crore on its 6th day, 50% more than 'Kesari 2'. 'Kesari 2's' total collection now stands at ₹42.20 crore.