Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13 Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ may not be earning as much as his ‘Gadar 2’, but it is still creating a storm at the box office. The film, made on a budget of 100 crore, had a very disappointing opening, but it made up for it over the weekend, increasing its collection. The figures for the 13th day of the film, i.e., April 22nd, are out. According to Sacnilk, the film ‘Jaat’ collected ₹2 crore on Tuesday. The film’s total collection is now ₹78.25 crore. The film has once again left ‘Kesari 2’ behind.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹9.5 crore Day 2 ₹7 crore Day 3 ₹9.75 crore Day 4 ₹14 crore Day 5 ₹7.50 crore Day 6 ₹6 crore Day 7 ₹4 crore Day 8 ₹4.15 crore Day 9 ₹4 crore Day 10 ₹3.75 crore Day 11 ₹5.15 crore Day 12 ₹2 crore Day 13 ₹2 crore Total ₹78.25 crore Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Akshay Kumar’s dominance seems to be ending. Makers expected ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ to create a storm at the box office, but that didn’t happen. ‘Jaat’ is consistently leaving ‘Kesari 2’ behind. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ collected only ₹4.75 crore on its 5th day of release, Tuesday, April 22nd. The film’s total earnings are now ₹38.75 crore. Meanwhile, ‘Jaat’ had done a business of ₹7.25 crore on its fifth day. Because of this, it is being said that ‘Jaat’ is consistently outperforming ‘Kesari 2’. Akshay Kumar’s dominance seems to be ending. Makers expected ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ to create a storm at the box office, but that didn’t happen. ‘Jaat’ is consistently leaving ‘Kesari 2’ behind. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ collected only ₹4.75 crore on its 5th day of release, Tuesday, April 22nd. The film’s total earnings are now ₹38.75 crore. Meanwhile, ‘Jaat’ had done a business of ₹7.25 crore on its fifth day. Because of this, it is being said that ‘Jaat’ is consistently outperforming ‘Kesari 2’.