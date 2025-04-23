Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

‘जाट’ और ‘केसरी चैप्टर 2’ का आया मंगलवार का कलेक्शन
Jaat Vs Kesari Chapter 2 BO Collection: Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’ has been released for 13 days at the box office. The film is slowly but surely moving towards its goal. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari 2’ has been released for 5 days, and the film’s collection is declining. The film is struggling to attract audiences. ‘Jaat’ is likely to soon enter the 100 crore club. In contrast, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ has not even earned 50 crore in 5 days. On Monday, ‘Jaat’ also outperformed ‘Kesari 2’, and Tuesday’s figures are also out. Let’s find out who became king at the box office on Tuesday…
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13
Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ may not be earning as much as his ‘Gadar 2’, but it is still creating a storm at the box office. The film, made on a budget of 100 crore, had a very disappointing opening, but it made up for it over the weekend, increasing its collection. The figures for the 13th day of the film, i.e., April 22nd, are out. According to Sacnilk, the film ‘Jaat’ collected ₹2 crore on Tuesday. The film’s total collection is now ₹78.25 crore. The film has once again left ‘Kesari 2’ behind.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹9.5 crore
Day 2
₹7 crore
Day 3
₹9.75 crore
Day 4
₹14 crore
Day 5
₹7.50 crore
Day 6
₹6 crore
Day 7
₹4 crore
Day 8
₹4.15 crore
Day 9
₹4 crore
Day 10
₹3.75 crore
Day 11
₹5.15 crore
Day 12
₹2 crore
Day 13
₹2 crore
Total
₹78.25 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
Akshay Kumar’s dominance seems to be ending. Makers expected ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ to create a storm at the box office, but that didn’t happen. ‘Jaat’ is consistently leaving ‘Kesari 2’ behind. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ collected only ₹4.75 crore on its 5th day of release, Tuesday, April 22nd. The film’s total earnings are now ₹38.75 crore. Meanwhile, ‘Jaat’ had done a business of ₹7.25 crore on its fifth day. Because of this, it is being said that ‘Jaat’ is consistently outperforming ‘Kesari 2’.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹7.75 crore
Day 2
₹9.75 crore
Day 3
₹12.25 crore
Day 4
₹4.50 crore
Day 5
₹4.75 crore
Total
₹38.75 crore
Jaat In 100 Crore Club Entry Soon
Talking about the collections of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ and ‘Jaat’, the superstar currently reigning at the box office is not Akshay Kumar but Sunny Deol. ‘Kesari 2’ is receiving love, but in terms of earnings, this film has lagged behind. Well, they say time doesn’t take long to change, and in the coming time, this film by Akshay Kumar may pick up in terms of box office collection, but until then, ‘Jaat’ has created a storm in theatres. The film may soon join the 100 crore club.