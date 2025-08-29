Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s Deadly Combination; Poster Released

Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated film, 'Baaghi 4', has a major update. The actor shared a new poster, announcing the trailer and release date.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

Baaghi 4 Movie Update
Baaghi 4 का नया खूनी पोस्टर रिलीज (फोटो सोर्स: Tiger Shroff इंस्टाग्राम)

Baaghi 4 Movie Update: Big news for fans of Bollywood action superstar Tiger Shroff's most-awaited film, ‘Baaghi 4’. Tiger has announced the trailer release and film release date by sharing a new and explosive poster of the film on social media. This news has sent fans' excitement soaring. Tiger's new avatar and the intense action in this fourth installment of the ‘Baaghi’ series promise to keep audiences captivated.

Tiger Shroff Shares New Poster

The actor released the post on his official Instagram account, captioning it: “The story of the most dangerous and bloody love is about to begin. In this world, every lover is a villain. The trailer of Baaghi 4 will be released tomorrow at 11:11 AM. The film will be released in cinemas on 5 September.”

Fans Overjoyed

Fans are appearing quite excited after seeing his post. Meanwhile, in the comments section, they are reacting with ‘hearts’ and ‘fire’ emojis. One user commented, “Can't wait!” Another wrote, “Start the countdown, it's just a matter of hours.” Yet another user wrote, “Super excited!”

Another user wrote, “Finally, Harnaaz will be seen on screen.” Someone else wrote, “Very excited to see your film.”

Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Fierce Avatars

The teaser of ‘Baaghi 4’ has already been released, showcasing the powerful and dangerous style of Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Tiger will be seen fighting the world for his love in the film. Harnaaz Sandhu plays the role of Ronny's girlfriend.

