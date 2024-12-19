TV's 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations on Social Media Following this news, fans and many celebrities from the television industry congratulated Devoleena on becoming a parent. She wrote on Instagram, “Hello World! Our little Angel BOY has arrived. 18•12•2024”. This post is rapidly going viral, and she is receiving immense love and best wishes from people.

Devoleena shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans on 15 August 2024. Although her fans had already guessed, the actress chose the right time to share this news. Through Instagram stories and interviews, she had made it clear that she would share the pregnancy news at her own convenience. She then delighted her fans by sharing this happy news.

She Kept Sharing Pregnancy Updates During her pregnancy, Devoleena continuously showed her fans glimpses of pregnancy-related functions and preparations. Now, after becoming a mother, she has shared the beginning of this new journey with her fans.