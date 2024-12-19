scriptTV's 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy | Latest News | Patrika News
TV's 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy

During her pregnancy, Devoleena continuously showed her fans glimpses of pregnancy-related functions and preparations. Now, after becoming a mother, she has shared the beginning of this new journey with her fans.

MumbaiDec 19, 2024 / 01:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the popular ‘Gopi Bahu’ of the television industry, has become a mother. She recently gave birth to a son, the happy news of which she has shared with her fans. Devoleena delivered her son on 18 December 2024 and shared the good news with her fans the very next day, 19 December.

Congratulations on Social Media

Following this news, fans and many celebrities from the television industry congratulated Devoleena on becoming a parent. She wrote on Instagram, “Hello World! Our little Angel BOY has arrived. 18•12•2024”. This post is rapidly going viral, and she is receiving immense love and best wishes from people.
Devoleena shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans on 15 August 2024. Although her fans had already guessed, the actress chose the right time to share this news. Through Instagram stories and interviews, she had made it clear that she would share the pregnancy news at her own convenience. She then delighted her fans by sharing this happy news.
devoleena baby

She Kept Sharing Pregnancy Updates

During her pregnancy, Devoleena continuously showed her fans glimpses of pregnancy-related functions and preparations. Now, after becoming a mother, she has shared the beginning of this new journey with her fans.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee started her career with the television show ‘Saware Sabke Sapne Preeto’ in 2011. In 2022, she married her fitness trainer, Shanwaz Shaikh. The two met at the gym and, after dating for three years, decided to get married.

