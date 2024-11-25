Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay Kohli’s fake photo goes viral, fans react angrily

Anushka Sharma reached the stadium to support Virat Kohli during the Australia-India Test series. During this, a photo of her went viral, in which a person is seen sitting behind her with a child in his lap. Users are sharing this photo on social media, claiming it to be of Akaay Kohli’s face, but it’s not true. Every claim of revealing Akaay’s photo is false. Anushka and Virat have not officially shared this photo, which is why it is being considered fake.

… (instagram post embed) Fans Came in Support of Virat-Anushka (Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. Virat and Anushka have kept both their children away from the camera and the industry so far. The fans of the couple also understand their emotions and get angry with users who share such fake photos. This time too, the fans have reacted strongly to the fake photo and have rebuked the users who shared it.