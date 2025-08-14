Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

War 2 Reactions: Public Response to Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's Film

Hrithik Roshan's film War 2 has hit the box office. Reviews of the film's first day, first show have also arrived. Let's find out if the film will be a hit or a flop?

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

War 2 Review In Hindi
War 2 (Photo Source: YRF X Handle)

War 2 Review: Hrithik Roshan is back to dominate the box office with his new film, War 2, released on 14 August. The film also stars South superstar Jr NTR in a pivotal role. Before you plan your viewing, read the audience reactions from the first-day, first-show screenings.

Audience Reactions to 'War 2'

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War. Fans had been eagerly awaiting its release. Social media is buzzing with user comments after the film's premiere.

One user wrote, “Blockbuster film.” Another commented, “A must-watch! It has everything: action, drama, emotion, twists, and surprises.” A third user stated, “The first half was decent, the interval twist was fantastic, the second half was superb, and then a powerful climax… NTR's entry scene and other scenes were amazing.” A fourth user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan's scenes were incredible, and the music and action sequences were spectacular. A box office storm is coming in North India and overseas.” However, one user expressed dissatisfaction, writing, “The usual good versus bad guys chase. The film lacked the elements of the previous one.”

Box Office Clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie

The action-packed War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film features a clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR (Jr NTR), with Kiara Advani also playing a significant role. War 2 is competing at the box office with South superstar Rajinikanth's film, Coolie, which was also released on the same day.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 02:47 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2 Reactions: Public Response to Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's Film
