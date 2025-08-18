War 2: South and Bollywood Superstars Win Fans’ Hearts with Action and Drama

Bollywood Superstars: Yash Raj Films' sixth film in the Spy Universe, 'War 2', is packed with action and has been well-received by audiences. Within four days of its release, the film has grossed ₹170 crore worldwide. While the film is being lauded for its impressive action sequences, its storyline is considered somewhat weak. The first 'War' film was released in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. However, 'War 2' replaces Tiger Shroff with South Indian superstar Jr. NTR, delivering another action-packed cinematic experience.
The film's production cost reportedly reached approximately ₹400 crore. It has already amassed over ₹170 crore at the worldwide box office. 'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR alongside Kiara Advani in lead roles. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor also play significant parts.
The film revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a former intelligence agent who becomes a dangerous threat to national security after turning rogue. An officer from a special unit, Vikram Chelapati, is tasked with neutralising him. While the film is replete with action, the storyline lacks significant twists. Although the plot offers nothing particularly new, the pairing of superstar Hrithik Roshan and South Indian star Jr. NTR has proven to be a winning combination.
The film's narrative centres on two RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agents: Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Major Vikram Chelapati, also known as Raghu (Jr. NTR). The story picks up where 'War' left off. Kabir has severed ties with RAW and become a freelance assassin, taking contracts to eliminate targets. Meanwhile, Kabir's assassination of Colonel Sunil Luthra enrages RAW, prompting them to devise a plan to eliminate him.