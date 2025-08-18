Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

War 2: South and Bollywood Superstars Win Fans’ Hearts with Action and Drama

The film, featuring two big stars from South Indian cinema and Bollywood, is packed with action and drama, captivating audiences and winning their hearts…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

एक्शन और ड्रामा का जबरदस्त मेल, साउथ और बॉलीवुड के दो सुपरस्टार्स की इस फिल्म ने जीता फैंस का दिल
War 2 (Image: X)

Bollywood Superstars: Yash Raj Films' sixth film in the Spy Universe, 'War 2', is packed with action and has been well-received by audiences. Within four days of its release, the film has grossed ₹170 crore worldwide. While the film is being lauded for its impressive action sequences, its storyline is considered somewhat weak. The first 'War' film was released in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. However, 'War 2' replaces Tiger Shroff with South Indian superstar Jr. NTR, delivering another action-packed cinematic experience.

A Powerful Blend of Action and Drama

The film's production cost reportedly reached approximately ₹400 crore. It has already amassed over ₹170 crore at the worldwide box office. 'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR alongside Kiara Advani in lead roles. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor also play significant parts.

Winning the Hearts of Fans

The film revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a former intelligence agent who becomes a dangerous threat to national security after turning rogue. An officer from a special unit, Vikram Chelapati, is tasked with neutralising him. While the film is replete with action, the storyline lacks significant twists. Although the plot offers nothing particularly new, the pairing of superstar Hrithik Roshan and South Indian star Jr. NTR has proven to be a winning combination.

Two Superstars from South and Bollywood

The film's narrative centres on two RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agents: Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Major Vikram Chelapati, also known as Raghu (Jr. NTR). The story picks up where 'War' left off. Kabir has severed ties with RAW and become a freelance assassin, taking contracts to eliminate targets. Meanwhile, Kabir's assassination of Colonel Sunil Luthra enrages RAW, prompting them to devise a plan to eliminate him.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 04:10 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2: South and Bollywood Superstars Win Fans’ Hearts with Action and Drama
