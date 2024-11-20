scriptWar 2 update: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ gets an update, famous actress joins the cast! | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

War 2 update: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ gets an update, famous actress joins the cast!

War 2 Update: Big news has come out about Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’.

MumbaiNov 20, 2024 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

War 2 big Update

War 2 big Update

Hrithik Roshan War 2 New Update: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is once again in the spotlight. This time, it’s not about his personal life or girlfriend Saba Azad, but about his upcoming film War 2. Hrithik Roshan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his film War 2. Amidst this, a new update has come out about the film. The news is that another Bollywood actress has joined the cast of War 2. The name of this actress is making the fans happy.

Famous actress enters ‘War 2’

Film War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan alongside Kiara Advani in the lead role. Some time ago, several photos and videos of the two from the shooting set had surfaced. This is the first time Hrithik and Kiara will be working together. Meanwhile, news is spreading rapidly that another actress will enter the film. It is being said that after the success of Stree 2, the makers have decided to take Shraddha Kapoor in War 2. She will be seen doing an item dance in the film. Earlier, there was news that Shraddha Kapoor would do an item song in the film Pushpa 2, but later the actress Shri Leela was taken. Now, the decision has been made to take Shraddha Kapoor in War 2. Note that the makers have not made any official announcement about this news yet. Meanwhile, fans are very happy to hear about Shraddha Kapoor.
War 2 Shraddha Kapoor

‘War 2’ is being shot on a large scale

Yash Raj Banner’s upcoming movie ‘War 2’ is being shot on a large scale. War 2 is part of Yash Raj Banner’s Spy Universe, and the makers are pouring in a lot of money to make this film a hit. The makers are taking every possible step to make this film a success. That’s why they have decided to include Shraddha Kapoor’s dance number in War 2, as she has been in the spotlight after Stree 2.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2 update: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ gets an update, famous actress joins the cast!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

National News

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

in 2 hours

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

in 3 hours

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

National News

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

in 2 hours

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

National News

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

in 1 hour

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand: झारखंड में 31.37% मतदान, सर्वाधिक महेशपुर सीट पर वोटिंग, मधुपुर में पार्टी के पक्ष में वोट दिला रहा पोलिंग अफसर हटाया

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand: झारखंड में 31.37% मतदान, सर्वाधिक महेशपुर सीट पर वोटिंग, मधुपुर में पार्टी के पक्ष में वोट दिला रहा पोलिंग अफसर हटाया

in 5 hours

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

राष्ट्रीय

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

in 28 minutes

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

15 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

2 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ठाणे की 7 सीटों पर कांटे की टक्कर, यहां जानिए पूरा समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ठाणे की 7 सीटों पर कांटे की टक्कर, यहां जानिए पूरा समीकरण

in 4 hours

Hot Seat कणकवली और कुडाल: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Hot Seat कणकवली और कुडाल: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

in 3 hours

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

राष्ट्रीय

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

in 28 minutes

Maharashtra Elections: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

12 hours ago

Maharashtra Elections: ‘मोदी जी यह 5 करोड़ किसके SAFE से निकला है?’, BJP नेता विनोद तावड़े के मामले में बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: ‘मोदी जी यह 5 करोड़ किसके SAFE से निकला है?’, BJP नेता विनोद तावड़े के मामले में बोले Rahul Gandhi

14 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

Bollywood

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

15 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

2 days ago

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

Bollywood

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

2 days ago

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

6 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

War 2 update: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ gets an update, famous actress joins the cast!

बॉलीवुड

War 2 update: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ gets an update, famous actress joins the cast!

in 5 hours

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

बॉलीवुड

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

15 hours ago

Vladimir Shklyarov Death: Famous Dancer Dies After Falling from 5th Floor, Industry in Shock

हॉलीवुड

Vladimir Shklyarov Death: Famous Dancer Dies After Falling from 5th Floor, Industry in Shock

22 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

बॉलीवुड

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

2 days ago

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

बॉलीवुड

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.