War 2 update: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ gets an update, famous actress joins the cast!

Famous actress enters ‘War 2’ Film War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan alongside Kiara Advani in the lead role. Some time ago, several photos and videos of the two from the shooting set had surfaced. This is the first time Hrithik and Kiara will be working together. Meanwhile, news is spreading rapidly that another actress will enter the film. It is being said that after the success of Stree 2, the makers have decided to take Shraddha Kapoor in War 2. She will be seen doing an item dance in the film. Earlier, there was news that Shraddha Kapoor would do an item song in the film Pushpa 2, but later the actress Shri Leela was taken. Now, the decision has been made to take Shraddha Kapoor in War 2. Note that the makers have not made any official announcement about this news yet. Meanwhile, fans are very happy to hear about Shraddha Kapoor.

'War 2' is being shot on a large scale Yash Raj Banner's upcoming movie 'War 2' is being shot on a large scale. War 2 is part of Yash Raj Banner's Spy Universe, and the makers are pouring in a lot of money to make this film a hit. The makers are taking every possible step to make this film a success. That's why they have decided to include Shraddha Kapoor's dance number in War 2, as she has been in the spotlight after Stree 2.