Bollywood

When Manoj Kumar was upset with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was betrayed…’

Manoj Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan: A fascinating anecdote connects veteran actor Manoj Kumar SRK. Once, the veteran actor became upset with SRK.

MumbaiApr 04, 2025 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Manoj Kumar and Shahrukh Khan: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic films and exceptional acting, passed away on Friday. He was highly respected in the film industry.

He was known for his calm demeanor, but there was a time when he took legal action against Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and choreographer-director Farah Khan after being offended by them. We are sharing that story with you today.

When Manoj Kumar was angered by Shahrukh Khan

In 2007, Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Om Shanti Om’ was released, considered one of his best films. This film is the reason behind Manoj Kumar’s anger towards Shahrukh Khan. The film included a parody of Manoj Kumar’s iconic style of placing his hand on his face, which he strongly disliked.

Filed a lawsuit

Manoj Kumar
He believed it was an insult to his dignity. Angered by the parody, Manoj Kumar filed a defamation case against Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan. This legal dispute garnered significant media attention and caused a stir in the film industry.
Manoj Kumar filed complaints against both Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan. He demanded an apology from both and requested the removal of the scene from the film. Shahrukh apologised and promised to remove the scene.

Manoj Kumar said, “I will teach them a lesson”

However, this promise was broken when the film was released in Japan with the scene intact. Manoj Kumar reacted angrily, stating, “I have been betrayed. I am hurt. I trusted them, but later I found out that the scene remains in the film. Now I must take legal action. I will teach a lesson to anyone who tries to belittle me.”
After some time, the dispute subsided, and Manoj Kumar withdrew the complaint filed against Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan.

