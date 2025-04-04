When Manoj Kumar was upset with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was betrayed…’

When Manoj Kumar was angered by Shahrukh Khan In 2007, Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Om Shanti Om’ was released, considered one of his best films. This film is the reason behind Manoj Kumar’s anger towards Shahrukh Khan. The film included a parody of Manoj Kumar’s iconic style of placing his hand on his face, which he strongly disliked.

Filed a lawsuit मनोज कुमार He believed it was an insult to his dignity. Angered by the parody, Manoj Kumar filed a defamation case against Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan. This legal dispute garnered significant media attention and caused a stir in the film industry.

Manoj Kumar filed complaints against both Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan. He demanded an apology from both and requested the removal of the scene from the film. Shahrukh apologised and promised to remove the scene.

Manoj Kumar said, “I will teach them a lesson” However, this promise was broken when the film was released in Japan with the scene intact. Manoj Kumar reacted angrily, stating, “I have been betrayed. I am hurt. I trusted them, but later I found out that the scene remains in the film. Now I must take legal action. I will teach a lesson to anyone who tries to belittle me.”

After some time, the dispute subsided, and Manoj Kumar withdrew the complaint filed against Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan.