Why were Dharmendra's last rites performed in haste? Hema Malini makes a big revelation

Dharmendra's Last Rites (Image: Patrika)
Hema Malini On Dharmendra Last Rites: Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra passed away on November 24. Within hours of his demise, his family hastily performed the actor's last rites. Many questioned this haste and criticised the decision, asking why his millions of fans were not allowed a final glimpse. Now, a post by filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami, a close associate of the Deol family, is creating a stir on social media. He met Hema Malini after Dharmendra's passing, and it was there that Hema Malini explained why Dharmendra's fans were not allowed to see him one last time.
Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami's lengthy post, written in Urdu, is going viral. He stated that he met veteran actor Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, on the third day of mourning (Aza/condolence ceremony). It was the first time he met her face-to-face, although he had seen her from afar on several occasions. However, this time the atmosphere was completely different… filled with pain, heavy, a situation that was difficult to comprehend despite wanting to.
Hamad wrote, citing Hema Malini, why Dharmendra was given a hasty farewell. Hema Malini told Hamad, "Dharmendra never wanted anyone to see him in a weak or ill state throughout his life. He used to hide his pain from everyone, even from those closest to him. And after a person's demise... the decision rests with the family."
Hema Malini paused for a moment after saying this and, wiping her tears, said clearly, "But what happened was for the best... because Hamid, you would not have been able to see him in that condition. The state of his last days was very difficult... painful, and we ourselves could barely bear to see him in that state."
Hamad wrote that when Hema Malini said all this, her words struck him like an arrow, being true and painful. Hamad also mentioned in his post that as he was leaving, he hesitantly requested Hema Malini for a photograph with him. According to Hamad, Hema's reaction was exactly like Dharmendra's – a smile, warmth, and a genuine welcome.
Hamad further wrote, "I sat with her, and there was a painful brokenness in her eyes, which she was trying to hide. She said intermittently, 'I wish I had been at the farmhouse that day... where I was with Dharmendra ji about two months ago... I wish I could have seen him there.' She told me that she often used to tell Dharmendra, 'Why don't you publish your beautiful poems and writings? And he would reply, 'Not now, let me finish a few more poems.' Time did not give him the chance, and he left." In the end, Hema Malini said with sadness, "I regret that his admirers could not see him one last time."
