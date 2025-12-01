Why were Dharmendra's last rites performed in haste? Hema Malini makes a big revelation

Hamad further wrote, "I sat with her, and there was a painful brokenness in her eyes, which she was trying to hide. She said intermittently, 'I wish I had been at the farmhouse that day... where I was with Dharmendra ji about two months ago... I wish I could have seen him there.' She told me that she often used to tell Dharmendra, 'Why don't you publish your beautiful poems and writings? And he would reply, 'Not now, let me finish a few more poems.' Time did not give him the chance, and he left." In the end, Hema Malini said with sadness, "I regret that his admirers could not see him one last time."