Work on 'Apne 2' Continues After Dharmendra's Demise, Makers Quash Rumours

Film 'Apne' (Image: IMDb)
Film Apne 2 Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra: The film 'Apne' was released in 2007, featuring Dharmendra along with his two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It received a very good response from the audience. Now, reports are emerging that a sequel to the film 'Apne' is going to be made soon. Earlier, there were also rumours about the film's sequel not being made, with speculation that 'Apne 2' would not be made after the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra.
Film director Anil Sharma had recently stated that 'Apne 2' cannot be imagined without Dharmendra. In this context, good news has now emerged for the fans of the Deol family, with the makers putting a halt to all rumours and announcing that the shooting of 'Apne 2' will begin soon, which will be an emotional tribute to Dharmendra.
Furthermore, film producer Deepak Mukut, in an official statement regarding 'Apne 2', said, "We have not shelved the film 'Apne 2'. People should refrain from spreading such rumours as work on the film is ongoing. This will not just be a film but also an emotional track for us, where Dharamji's connection to 'Apne' will remain with us through his presence and blessings. This film will be a big tribute to Dharam Ji."
It is worth mentioning that the film 'Apne' was directed by Anil Sharma and was made under the Deol family's banner Vijayta Films, proving to be a blockbuster. In the film, along with Dharmendra and his sons, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif played the female lead roles. Additionally, Kirron Kher played the role of Sunny and Bobby's mother, which was highly appreciated by the audience.
