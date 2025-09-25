Zubeen Garg's Viral Last Video: Singer Seen Fighting for Breath Seconds Before Death

Famous singer Zubeen Garg died on 19 September in Singapore while scuba diving, following which several things and videos came to light. One video showed Zubeen jumping for scuba diving, which also moved his fans. Now, another new video has surfaced. In it, Zubeen is seen swimming in the water without a life jacket and then trying to reach a raft. During this time, his condition does not seem to be alright; he is seen struggling. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.
In this new video of Zubeen that is going viral, the singer is in the water without a life jacket and looks quite tired and weak while swimming. The video clearly shows that he is having trouble breathing and is struggling to reach a raft. His friends are seen hooting from behind, encouraging him, which makes this video even more heartbreaking.
According to the initial reports of Zubeen's death, he initially jumped into the sea wearing a life jacket. But after a while, he returned and took off the jacket. When asked why he was removing the jacket, the singer said that the jacket was too big and was hindering his swimming. After that, he went back into the water without the jacket, and during this time, he drowned.
Zubeen's fans are quite angry after watching this video. Many people say that he could have been saved. One fan commented, “He wasn't able to breathe.” Another wrote, “His condition is clearly visible in the video.” A third wrote, “Zubeen was not well; he is repeatedly reaching for the raft and failing to grab it. Extremely sad.”
Meanwhile, some people are venting their anger on the friends who were hooting instead of helping him, while it was clear that Zubeen was unwell while swimming. The video is said to be from moments before his death. However, we cannot confirm the authenticity of this video.