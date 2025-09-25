Zubeen Garg's Viral Last Video: Singer Seen Fighting for Breath Seconds Before Death

Famous singer Zubeen Garg died on 19 September in Singapore while scuba diving, following which several things and videos came to light. One video showed Zubeen jumping for scuba diving, which also moved his fans. Now, another new video has surfaced. In it, Zubeen is seen swimming in the water without a life jacket and then trying to reach a raft. During this time, his condition does not seem to be alright; he is seen struggling. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.