Bank Holiday: Three-Day Bank Closure This Week in Parts of India

Detailed List of Bank Holidays Bank Holiday on 11 June Banks in Shimla and Gangtok will be closed on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, in observance of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the renowned mystic poet and saint, Kabir. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in May or June in the Gregorian calendar. It is observed to honour the life and teachings of Kabir Das.

Bank Holiday on 14 June Banks will be closed across the country on 14 June 2025 as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank Holiday on 15 June According to the central bank, all banks across the country remain closed on Sundays. Therefore, banks will be closed on Sunday, 15 June. Therefore, including the weekend holidays, banks will be closed for three days in Shimla and Gangtok this coming week.