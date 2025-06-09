scriptBank Holiday: Three-Day Bank Closure This Week in Parts of India | Latest News | Patrika News
Bank Holiday: Three-Day Bank Closure This Week in Parts of India

According to the RBI’s bank holiday calendar, banks in some parts of India will be closed for three days this week due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and the weekend.

Jun 09, 2025 / 05:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Bank Holidays: The second week of June has begun, and this week also sees bank holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for three days. According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed for three days this week in parts of India due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and the weekend. If you have any urgent bank-related work, please complete it in time, otherwise you may face inconvenience.

Detailed List of Bank Holidays

Bank Holiday on 11 June

Banks in Shimla and Gangtok will be closed on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, in observance of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the renowned mystic poet and saint, Kabir. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in May or June in the Gregorian calendar. It is observed to honour the life and teachings of Kabir Das.

Bank Holiday on 14 June

Banks will be closed across the country on 14 June 2025 as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank Holiday on 15 June

According to the central bank, all banks across the country remain closed on Sundays. Therefore, banks will be closed on Sunday, 15 June. Therefore, including the weekend holidays, banks will be closed for three days in Shimla and Gangtok this coming week.

When are Banks Closed?

Besides weekends, bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

11 June (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa – Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
14 June (Saturday – Second Saturday)
15 June (Sunday)
22 June (Sunday)
27 June (Friday): Rath Yatra / Kang (Rath Jatra) – Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.
29 June (Sunday)
30 June (Monday): Remna Ni – Banks closed in Mizoram.

