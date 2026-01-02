Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Reverses Trend, Prices Rise, Silver Sees Strong Momentum, Know Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are seeing a rise on Friday, the last trading day of the week. Gold also traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading at Rs 1,36,660 per 10 grams, up 0.63 per cent or Rs 856. Gold prices have seen a surge due to good spot demand and a fall in the dollar. Gold continues to be a safe-haven asset due to the weakness of the dollar and increasing expectations of further rate cuts by the US Fed.