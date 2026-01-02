Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Reverses Trend, Prices Rise, Silver Sees Strong Momentum, Know Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are seeing a rise on Friday, the last trading day of the week. Gold also traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading at Rs 1,36,660 per 10 grams, up 0.63 per cent or Rs 856. Gold prices have seen a surge due to good spot demand and a fall in the dollar. Gold continues to be a safe-haven asset due to the weakness of the dollar and increasing expectations of further rate cuts by the US Fed.
Silver prices are witnessing a significant surge today, Friday. Silver also traded with a considerable rise in the domestic futures market. On Friday morning, the price of silver on the MCX exchange was trading at Rs 2,42,375 per kilogram, up 2.76 percent or Rs 6502.
Global gold prices also saw a rise on Friday. On COMEX, gold was trading at $4,387.70 per ounce, up 1.07 per cent or $46.60.
Along with gold, global silver prices also witnessed a significant surge on Friday. On COMEX, silver was trading at $73.05 per ounce, up 3.47 per cent or $2.45. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $73.43 per ounce, up 2.48 per cent or $1.78.
