Buying Gold on Dhanteras? Know These Six Things First to Avoid Losses

Buying gold and silver is considered auspicious on Dhanteras. However, a little carelessness on your part can cause you losses. Therefore, you should buy gold with complete caution and thorough investigation.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Gold (Image: AI)

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras is being celebrated across the country today. Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. It is considered auspicious to buy gold on Dhanteras. It is believed that buying gold on Dhanteras brings prosperity throughout the year. If you are also planning to buy gold on Dhanteras, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Let's find out what precautions you need to take.


  1. Difference in Gold Prices

Gold prices vary across the country. It is important to understand this regional difference to avoid overpaying. Factors such as transportation charges, local taxes, and city-specific demand play a significant role in determining the final price. For the most accurate rates, rely on trusted sources like the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), which provide benchmark rates. Know the rates for both morning and evening, as prices change twice a day.


  1. How Pure is Your Gold

In today's market with numerous options, verifying the purity of gold is crucial to avoid counterfeit or low-quality products. Purity is measured in carats. 24 carats is the purest. While most jewellery is between 14K and 22K to maintain strength and durability. However, hallmarking of gold has now become mandatory, yet buyers should always check the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number engraved on the jewellery.


  1. Verify the Hallmark

The most reliable way to ascertain gold purity is the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark, which is now the standard in India. Every hallmarked item has a six-digit alphanumeric HUID code, which can be verified through the BIS Care mobile app. You just need to enter the code here, and you will instantly get information about the jeweller's registration, the assaying and hallmarking centre, the type of article, the date of hallmarking, and the purity level.


  1. Understand Making Charges, Wastage, and Final Price

When buying gold, it is not enough to focus only on the base rate, as several additional charges can increase the final price. The most significant component among these is the making charge. Making charges include the cost of labour, craftsmanship, and minor gold loss during production. This typically ranges from 5-8% for simple machine-made jewellery to 20-30% for intricate, handmade pieces. Buyers should also be aware of wastage charges, which account for minor gold loss when creating custom designs.


  1. Price of Stones Should Be Separate

Many jewellery pieces are studded with gemstones or stones. If the jewellery contains gemstones or diamonds, ensure their price is billed separately to avoid overpaying for the gold component.


  1. Avoid Cheating

Always buy hallmarked jewellery to ensure the purity matches the claims. Be wary of hidden charges, especially additional fees not disclosed upfront. The safest approach is to buy only from trusted jewellers, verify the hallmark and HUID number, and obtain a complete, valid bill for every transaction.

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 11:42 am

English News / Business / Buying Gold on Dhanteras? Know These Six Things First to Avoid Losses

