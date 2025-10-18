Buying Gold on Dhanteras? Know These Six Things First to Avoid Losses

The most reliable way to ascertain gold purity is the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark, which is now the standard in India. Every hallmarked item has a six-digit alphanumeric HUID code, which can be verified through the BIS Care mobile app. You just need to enter the code here, and you will instantly get information about the jeweller's registration, the assaying and hallmarking centre, the type of article, the date of hallmarking, and the purity level.