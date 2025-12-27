New Rules from January 1, 2026: Complete These 4 Essential Tasks Before Year-End to Avoid Significant Losses

The deadline to file a belated Income Tax Return for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is December 31, 2025.

If you do not file by this date, your refund will be permanently stuck, and you may receive a notice and face penalties. Please note that you can file an ITR-U after December 31, but you will have to pay extra tax penalties (ranging from 25% to 70%).