New Rules from January 1, 2026: Complete These 4 Essential Tasks Before Year-End to Avoid Significant Losses

These rules will change from January 1 (File Photo)
New Rules 1 January 2026: The new year 2026 is about to begin, and December 31, 2025, is the last day for many deadlines. Delaying tasks related to buying cars, investments, and taxes could cost you more money or result in the loss of facilities. Let's look at four important tasks that need to be completed by December 31.
The main reasons for the price increase are input costs, the weakening rupee, and logistics expenses. If you book by December 31, you can still get the car at current prices.
If you plan to invest in schemes like PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, or SCSS, do so by December 31 to benefit from the current higher rates.
The deadline to file a belated Income Tax Return for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is December 31, 2025.
If you do not file by this date, your refund will be permanently stuck, and you may receive a notice and face penalties. Please note that you can file an ITR-U after December 31, but you will have to pay extra tax penalties (ranging from 25% to 70%).
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending