27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Ratan Tata: The Legacy Lives On Through India’s Unicorn Startups

Ratan Tata believed in building relationships. He forged a connection with the startups he invested in. Many of the startups he invested in have now grown into major companies.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Ratan Tata (Image: ANI)

Tomorrow, December 28, is Ratan Tata's birthday. Tata passed away last year. He left behind a legacy of ideology that will never end. Ratan Tata invested in many companies, even when others were hesitant to put money into them. Ratan Tata played a significant role in shaping the country's startup ecosystem. Many startups backed by Tata have become unicorns.

What TATA looked for before investing

Ratan Tata considered several factors before making any investment. For him, understanding the startup founder's vision, maturity, and seriousness was more important than any other factor. When Tata associated with someone, this association was not limited to financial contribution alone. He shared his knowledge with new entrepreneurs and guided them to remain strong in the market. Because of this, many startup founders were able to improve their strategies and achieve success as expected.

This decision surprised many

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, considered himself an 'accidental investor'. When he invested in Snapdeal in 2014, many people were surprised. This was a time when the e-commerce sector in India was in its early stages of growth. It was very difficult for a startup to achieve a valuation of one billion dollars. However, Tata was confident that his decision would prove to be correct, and it did.

Invested in several startups

Tata had invested in over 50 startups, both in India and internationally. This includes prominent names like Ola, Upstox, Lenskart, CarDekho, FirstCry, Paytm, and Bluestone. If Ratan Tata liked an idea, he did not hesitate to invest in it. He also invested in Peyush Bansal's Lenskart, which is a competitor to his company Titan. When Tata decided to invest in these startups, they were struggling with various problems, including funding.

Balancing risk and reward

Most of Ratan Tata's investments were made through his personal investment firm - RNT Associates, and UC-RNT. Tata was like a mentor to many startup founders. According to an ET report, Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, believes that Tata's guidance was crucial for startups. Jain said last year that Ratan Tata's decades of experience in the automobile sector provided us with mentorship we had never dreamed of. His words on balancing risk and reward often inspire us. Before passing away, Tata had exited some ventures like Lenskart and FirstCry.

Visited a former employee's home

Ratan Tata was a true leader. He treated his employees like family and stood by them in times of joy and sorrow. In 2021, when Tata learned that one of his former employees had been ill for a long time, he travelled from Mumbai to Pune to check on him. Tata also had immense love for animals. The doors of Mumbai's famous Taj Hotel were always open for street dogs. There was also no restriction on street dogs entering Bombay House.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

27 Dec 2025 12:55 pm

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 12:54 pm

English News / Business / Ratan Tata: The Legacy Lives On Through India’s Unicorn Startups

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

New Rules from January 1, 2026: Complete These 4 Essential Tasks Before Year-End to Avoid Significant Losses

Business

Flying From 11 Cities May Become Expensive

Airport
Business

Delivery Services Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto Halt Operations! Nationwide Strike on December 25 and 31st

Business

RBI Postpones 3-Hour Cheque Clearance Plan Amid Global Shift Away from Cheques

New cheque clearing system fails
Business

Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Unemployed Women to Receive ₹1000 Monthly Pension, Applications Open

Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.