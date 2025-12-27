Ratan Tata: The Legacy Lives On Through India’s Unicorn Startups

Most of Ratan Tata's investments were made through his personal investment firm - RNT Associates, and UC-RNT. Tata was like a mentor to many startup founders. According to an ET report, Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, believes that Tata's guidance was crucial for startups. Jain said last year that Ratan Tata's decades of experience in the automobile sector provided us with mentorship we had never dreamed of. His words on balancing risk and reward often inspire us. Before passing away, Tata had exited some ventures like Lenskart and FirstCry.