EU, UK, and EFTA to become alternatives to US market; India prepares free trade agreements with multiple countries

India has also concluded a trade agreement with Britain, which is expected to be implemented within the next few months. This will facilitate duty-free exports of Indian goods to European countries. Along with Britain, France, Germany, and Italy (members of the EU) are developed nations where Indian exports will receive significant encouragement. Ministry sources suggest that the existing trade agreement with Australia may also be expanded. India is also negotiating a trade agreement with New Zealand, and another agreement with Oman is expected next month. The implementation of these agreements will take a few months.