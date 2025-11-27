Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Also Sees Decline, Know Today's Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline today, Thursday. Futures prices of silver have also been seen trading in the red. Globally, profit-taking has also been observed in both these metals.

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today, Thursday. Gold was seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading 0.45 per cent, or Rs 581, lower at Rs 1,27,190 per 10 grams. Following a recent rally, gold prices are falling due to profit-taking at higher levels. However, investors' eyes are fixed on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for December 9-10. Monetary policy will be decided at this meeting. This meeting is taking place at a time when the US job market is weak and inflation remains volatile.

Silver Prices Also Witnessing a Decline

Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a decline today. Silver was seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade, the futures price of silver on MCX was trading 0.44 per cent, or Rs 551, lower at Rs 1,25,380 per kilogram.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices are witnessing a decline today, Thursday. On Thursday morning, the global price of gold on COMEX was trading 0.60 per cent, or $25.10, lower at $4,177.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading 0.35 per cent, or $14.77, lower at $4,147.38 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices

Along with gold, global silver prices are also seeing a decline on Thursday morning. On COMEX, the global price of silver was trading 0.56 per cent, or $0.29, lower at $53.32 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading 0.92 per cent, or $0.49, lower at $52.86 per ounce.

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 10:28 am

English News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Also Sees Decline, Know Today's Rates

