Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Also Sees Decline, Know Today's Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today, Thursday. Gold was seen trading in the red in the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading 0.45 per cent, or Rs 581, lower at Rs 1,27,190 per 10 grams. Following a recent rally, gold prices are falling due to profit-taking at higher levels. However, investors' eyes are fixed on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.