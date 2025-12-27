Flying From 11 Cities May Become Expensive

Airport Privatisation: Preparations are underway to hand over the operations of 11 more airports in the country, including Varanasi, Raipur, and Jabalpur, to the private sector under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. According to informed sources, the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently approved this proposal after a review. The final parameters of this plan will be decided and announced in the upcoming Union Budget. Currently, 14 airports in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, are already being operated by the private sector. The new airports will be handed over to the private sector through a bidding process.