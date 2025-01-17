scriptGold and Silver Prices Steady with Fluctuations on 17 January | Latest News | Patrika News
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Steady with Fluctuations on 17 January

Gold and Silver Prices on 17 January: Mixed trends of stability and surge were observed in gold and silver prices today, Friday, 17 January. In the Indian market, the price of 24-carat gold reached ₹81,420 per 10 grams. Let’s find out the full story.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 11:33 am

Patrika Desk

Gold Silver Price on 17 January

Gold Silver Price on 17 January: On Friday, 17 January, gold and silver prices showed a mixed trend of stability and fluctuation. In the Indian market, 24-carat gold reached ₹81,420 per 10 grams, while silver traded at ₹96,500 per kilogram. This was a significant day for those investing in gold and silver. Let’s look at the prices of gold and silver in major cities across the country.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Major Cities (Gold Silver Price Today)

Delhi (Gold Silver Price in Delhi)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram
Mumbai (Gold Silver Price in Mumbai)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,270 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,500 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram

Jaipur (Gold Silver Price in Jaipur)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram
Kolkata (Gold Silver Price in Kolkata)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,270 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,500 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram

Noida (Gold Silver Price in Noida)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram
Lucknow (Gold Silver Price in Lucknow)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram

Chennai (Gold Silver Price in Chennai)

24 Carat Gold: ₹81,270 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold: ₹74,500 per 10 grams
Silver: ₹1,04,000 per kilogram

How to Check Gold Purity?

Before investing in gold, it is essential to check its purity. The quality of gold can be certified through hallmarking. This helps customers ensure that the gold is genuine.

Hallmarking Standards

24 Carat: Hallmark number 999
22 Carat: Hallmark number 916
18 Carat: Hallmark number 750

Customers can identify genuine gold by looking for the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmark. Additionally, the purity of gold can be verified by entering the hallmark number using the BIS Care app.

What Does Carat Gold Mean?

Carat is a measure of the purity of gold. It indicates the amount of other metals (such as silver or copper) mixed with the gold.
24 Carat Gold: This is 100% pure, containing no other metals.
22 Carat Gold: This contains 91.6% pure gold, with the remaining 8.4% being other metals.
18 Carat Gold: This contains 75% pure gold and 25% other metals.

Benefits of Investing in Gold and Silver

Currently, investing in gold and silver is considered a safe and profitable option. They not only protect against inflation but also provide stability during market turmoil.

