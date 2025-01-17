Gold and Silver Prices Steady with Fluctuations on 17 January

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Major Cities (Gold Silver Price Today) Delhi (Gold Silver Price in Delhi) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram

Mumbai (Gold Silver Price in Mumbai) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,270 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,500 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram Jaipur (Gold Silver Price in Jaipur) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram

Kolkata (Gold Silver Price in Kolkata) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,270 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,500 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram Noida (Gold Silver Price in Noida) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram

Lucknow (Gold Silver Price in Lucknow) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,420 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,650 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹96,500 per kilogram Chennai (Gold Silver Price in Chennai) 24 Carat Gold: ₹81,270 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹74,500 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹1,04,000 per kilogram

How to Check Gold Purity? Before investing in gold, it is essential to check its purity. The quality of gold can be certified through hallmarking. This helps customers ensure that the gold is genuine.

Hallmarking Standards 24 Carat: Hallmark number 999

22 Carat: Hallmark number 916

18 Carat: Hallmark number 750 Customers can identify genuine gold by looking for the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmark. Additionally, the purity of gold can be verified by entering the hallmark number using the BIS Care app.

What Does Carat Gold Mean? Carat is a measure of the purity of gold. It indicates the amount of other metals (such as silver or copper) mixed with the gold.

24 Carat Gold: This is 100% pure, containing no other metals.

22 Carat Gold: This contains 91.6% pure gold, with the remaining 8.4% being other metals.

18 Carat Gold: This contains 75% pure gold and 25% other metals.