21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Banking Alert: Banks shut for four days, check dates and reasons

Bank employees are set to go on strike on January 27 over their demands. Due to this, banking activities will be affected for four full days.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 21, 2026

Banks closed for four days

Banks will remain closed from 24 to 27. (PC: AI)

Bank strike January 27: If you have any bank-related work, get it done now as banks will be closed for four days. Bank employee unions have called for a nationwide strike on January 27. Due to this, banks will be closed for a total of four days, not one or two. Banking operations will not take place from January 24 to January 27. In such a situation, it is better to get your bank-related work done now. Bank unions had announced the strike on January 27, much in advance. So far, there is no information about any talks between the government and the bank unions, hence the strike is confirmed.

Online services will remain operational

Under the existing system, banks remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. January 24 is a Saturday, followed by Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26, which is Republic Day, a public holiday. Due to the proposed strike on January 27, banks will remain closed for four consecutive days. There will be no banking operations in bank branches. However, online services will remain operational. Digital channels, including mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs, will be functional.

Bank employees are going on strike demanding a 5-day banking system. For quite some time, bankers have been demanding that all Saturdays be declared holidays, but the government has not yet fulfilled their demand. An agreement has been reached between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the bank unions on this matter. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha last year on July 25, the Finance Ministry had stated that the Indian Banks' Association had proposed to declare all Saturdays as holidays. Bank unions have also assured the government that work will not be affected by the 5-day banking system. The proposal states that bank employees will work an additional 40 minutes each day.

Agreement reached, nothing happened

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) states that its main demand is the implementation of a five-day working week, which includes all Saturdays as holidays. It argues that this change was agreed upon with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) during the salary revision settlement in March 2024, but it has not yet been notified for implementation. Bank unions believe that the 5-day banking system will boost employee morale, increase productivity, and allow the banking sector to align itself with modern working methods.

Workload is increasing

Bank employees have gone on strike several times before demanding a 5-day banking system. This proposal is under the purview of the Finance Ministry. The government, as well as the RBI, will have to approve this proposal. Bank employees argue that if all Saturdays are holidays in the RBI, LIC, and other government offices, why not in banks. The workload in banks has increased significantly in the recent past. The situation has become such that staying late and reaching the office early has become a daily routine for them. In such a scenario, 5-day banking is extremely necessary.

Share the news:

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 08:46 am

News / Business / Banking Alert: Banks shut for four days, check dates and reasons

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

IndiGo Faces ₹2,000 Crore Blow Due to Flight Cancellations; Passengers to Receive Vouchers

Indigo Airlines, Indigo Airlines News, Indigo Airlines Today News, Indigo Airlines Late, Indigo Airlines Late in Jodhpur, Jodhpur Mumbai Indigo Airlines, Jodhpur News, Rajasthan News
Business

BJP President Nitin Nabin's Net Worth: Investments and Assets Revealed

Nitin Nabin BJP National President,Nitin nabin age,Nitin nabin BJP President,Nitin Nabin BJP President Election,
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amidst Trump Tariff Threat and Global Tensions

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

US Consumers Bore the Brunt of Tariffs on India and Brazil, Report Reveals

Donald Trump Tariffs
Business

Gold Prices Surge as Trump’s Greenland Remark Sparks Safe Haven Demand; Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.