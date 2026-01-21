Banking Alert: Banks shut for four days, check dates and reasons

Bank strike January 27: If you have any bank-related work, get it done now as banks will be closed for four days. Bank employee unions have called for a nationwide strike on January 27. Due to this, banks will be closed for a total of four days, not one or two. Banking operations will not take place from January 24 to January 27. In such a situation, it is better to get your bank-related work done now. Bank unions had announced the strike on January 27, much in advance. So far, there is no information about any talks between the government and the bank unions, hence the strike is confirmed.