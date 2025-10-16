Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today: Gold Sees Explosive Rise, Silver Prices Skyrocket

Gold Silver Price Today: The rise in gold prices is showing no signs of stopping. This surge in gold is being observed due to a positive global outlook, strong domestic demand, and a weakening dollar.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold prices continue to rise. (PC: Pexels)

Gold Silver Price Today: The spectacular surge in gold prices shows no signs of stopping. Gold prices are also seeing a rise on Thursday, moving towards ₹1.30 lakh per kilogram. In early trading, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.77 per cent, or ₹977, higher at ₹1,28,187 per 10 grams. This marks a new all-time high for gold. Global markets are also witnessing a tremendous surge in gold prices.

This rally in gold is attributed to a positive global outlook, strong domestic demand, and a weaker dollar. Investors are buying gold amidst geopolitical and economic concerns, fuelled by expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.

Silver Continues to See a Huge Jump

Silver prices are also experiencing a significant increase. Silver futures on the MCX exchange were trading in the green during early trading, up 1.49 per cent, or ₹2,414, at ₹1,64,620 per kilogram. This also represents a new all-time high for silver.

Global Gold Price

Global gold prices are also showing a significant increase today. On COMEX, global gold prices were trading 1.20 per cent, or $50.30, higher at $4,251.90 per ounce.

Global Silver Price

Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a substantial surge. On Thursday morning, COMEX silver was trading 2.03 per cent, or $1.02, higher at $52.40 per ounce.

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 12:18 pm

English News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today: Gold Sees Explosive Rise, Silver Prices Skyrocket

