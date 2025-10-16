Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today: Gold Sees Explosive Rise, Silver Prices Skyrocket

Gold Silver Price Today: The spectacular surge in gold prices shows no signs of stopping. Gold prices are also seeing a rise on Thursday, moving towards ₹1.30 lakh per kilogram. In early trading, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.77 per cent, or ₹977, higher at ₹1,28,187 per 10 grams. This marks a new all-time high for gold. Global markets are also witnessing a tremendous surge in gold prices.