Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today: Silver Jumps by Rs 12,000 in Minutes, Gold Prices Also Skyrocket

Gold Silver Price Today: There is a significant surge in silver prices today, Wednesday. As the market opened, silver jumped by approximately ₹12,000. Meanwhile, gold has also reached new heights. In the domestic futures market, both gold and silver prices traded with substantial gains in early trading. On the MCX exchange, gold futures traded 0.50 per cent, or ₹705, higher at ₹1,42,946 per 10 grams.