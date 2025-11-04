Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gold Prices Dip Again, Silver Follows Suit: Check Today’s Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are seeing a decline today, Tuesday. Investors are booking profits in gold due to a strengthening dollar.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold-Silver rate (Image: Pexels)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline today, Tuesday. Domestic futures are also trading in the red. In early trade, the domestic futures price of gold on the MCX exchange was seen trading at ₹1,20,800 per 10 grams, down 0.50 per cent or ₹609. Hopes of further rate cuts by the US central bank have faded. Meanwhile, the dollar is also strengthening. In such a scenario, investors were seen booking profits in gold. The dollar index has risen by about 0.20 per cent to 100.05. This is a three-month high. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currencies, thus reducing demand.

Silver Prices Also Declined

Along with gold, domestic futures prices of silver are also witnessing a decline. In early trade, silver was seen trading in the red. On Tuesday morning, the futures price of silver on MCX was seen trading at ₹1,47,155 per kilogram, down 0.41 per cent or ₹603.

Global Gold Price

Global gold prices are trading with a decline today. On Tuesday morning, the global price of gold on COMEX was seen trading at $4003.70 per ounce, down 0.26 per cent or $10.30. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was seen trading at $3,993.44 per ounce, down 0.21 per cent or $7.98.

Global Silver Price

Global silver prices showed a mixed trend today, Tuesday. The global price of silver on COMEX was seen trading at $47.89 per ounce, down 0.34 per cent or $0.16. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was seen trading at $48.21 per ounce, up 0.29 per cent or $0.14.

04 Nov 2025 10:18 am

