Gold Prices Dip Again, Silver Follows Suit: Check Today’s Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline today, Tuesday. Domestic futures are also trading in the red. In early trade, the domestic futures price of gold on the MCX exchange was seen trading at ₹1,20,800 per 10 grams, down 0.50 per cent or ₹609. Hopes of further rate cuts by the US central bank have faded. Meanwhile, the dollar is also strengthening. In such a scenario, investors were seen booking profits in gold. The dollar index has risen by about 0.20 per cent to 100.05. This is a three-month high. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currencies, thus reducing demand.