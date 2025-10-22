Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Sees Sharp Decline Again, Silver Becomes Cheaper, Know Rates for 24, 22, and 18 Carat Gold

Gold Silver Price Today: Significant profit-taking has been observed in gold and silver from their peak levels. A strengthening dollar and expectations of US Fed rate cuts also supported the decline, leading to a sharp fall in prices. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi on Wednesday traded at ₹1,27,350 per 10 grams, marking a substantial drop of ₹3,380. 22-carat gold fell by ₹3,100 to ₹1,16,750 per 10 grams. 18-carat gold is now priced at ₹95,550 per 10 grams, down by ₹2,540. Meanwhile, silver traded at ₹1,62,000 per kilogram, a decrease of ₹2,000.