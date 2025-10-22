Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Sees Sharp Decline Again, Silver Becomes Cheaper, Know Rates for 24, 22, and 18 Carat Gold

Gold Silver Price Today (Image: AI)
Gold Silver Price Today: Significant profit-taking has been observed in gold and silver from their peak levels. A strengthening dollar and expectations of US Fed rate cuts also supported the decline, leading to a sharp fall in prices. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi on Wednesday traded at ₹1,27,350 per 10 grams, marking a substantial drop of ₹3,380. 22-carat gold fell by ₹3,100 to ₹1,16,750 per 10 grams. 18-carat gold is now priced at ₹95,550 per 10 grams, down by ₹2,540. Meanwhile, silver traded at ₹1,62,000 per kilogram, a decrease of ₹2,000.
The MCX exchange was closed on Tuesday, October 21, due to Diwali Lakshmi Pujan. However, a one-hour Muhurat trading session was held. During this Muhurat trading, investors engaged in extensive selling. Gold futures dropped by approximately ₹2,500 and silver by over ₹8,000 during the Muhurat session. However, some recovery was seen later.
On Tuesday, during Muhurat trading on MCX, gold futures closed at ₹1,28,000 per 10 grams, a decline of 0.21 per cent or ₹271. Silver futures closed at ₹1,50,000 per kilogram, down by 0.22 per cent or ₹327. There will be no trading on MCX on Wednesday, October 22, during the morning session. However, the evening session will remain open. The evening session on MCX runs from 5 PM to 11:30 PM.
On Wednesday, October 22, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,16,600 per 10 grams. Here, 18-carat gold is available for ₹95,400 per 10 grams, and 14-carat gold is priced at ₹74,200 per 10 grams.
On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Joyalukkas is selling 24-carat gold at ₹1,27,200 per 10 grams. The company is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,16,600 per 10 grams, and 18-carat gold at ₹95,400 per 10 grams.
|Jewellery Brand
|24 Carat (₹/10 grams)
|22 Carat (₹/10 grams)
|18 Carat (₹/10 grams)
|14 Carat (₹/10 grams)
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|—
|₹1,16,600
|₹95,400
|₹74,200
|Joyalukkas
|₹1,27,200
|₹1,16,600
|₹95,400
|—
|Tanishq
|₹1,31,020
|₹1,20,100
|₹98,260
|—
|Kalyan Jewellers
|—
|₹1,19,700
|—
|—
On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Tanishq is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,20,100 per 10 grams. Tanishq is selling 18-carat gold at ₹98,260 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold at ₹1,31,020 per 10 grams.
Kalyan Jewellers is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,19,700 per 10 grams.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending