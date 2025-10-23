Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Sees Sharp Decline Since Diwali, Silver Drops by ₹21,000 in 7 Days; Know Today's Rates

Silver prices have also seen a significant decline in the past few days. On Diwali, Monday, October 20, silver futures were at ₹1,57,987 per kilogram on the MCX exchange. This fell to ₹1,45,558 per kilogram on October 22. Thus, prices dropped by ₹12,429 per kilogram in the two days after Diwali. In the last 7 days, the domestic futures price of silver has fallen by ₹21,100 per kilogram. However, some recovery was seen in prices on Thursday. In early trade, silver was trading with a gain of 0.69 percent or ₹1004 at ₹1,46,562 per kilogram.