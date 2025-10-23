Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Sees Sharp Decline Since Diwali, Silver Drops by ₹21,000 in 7 Days; Know Today's Rates

Gold and silver prices have seen a significant drop in the last few days. Since Diwali, gold prices have fallen by approximately ₹8,000. Meanwhile, silver has dropped by about ₹21,000 in the last 7 days.

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price Today (Image: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices have seen a significant decline since Diwali. On Monday, October 20, gold futures closed at ₹1,30,624 per 10 grams on the MCX exchange. Just two days later, on October 22, gold closed at ₹1,21,857 per 10 grams. Thus, in just two days after Diwali, gold prices dropped by ₹8,767 per 10 grams. However, some recovery was seen in gold on Thursday, and it was trading with a gain of 1055 points at ₹1,22,912 per 10 grams in early trade.

Silver Drops ₹21,000 in 7 Days

Silver prices have also seen a significant decline in the past few days. On Diwali, Monday, October 20, silver futures were at ₹1,57,987 per kilogram on the MCX exchange. This fell to ₹1,45,558 per kilogram on October 22. Thus, prices dropped by ₹12,429 per kilogram in the two days after Diwali. In the last 7 days, the domestic futures price of silver has fallen by ₹21,100 per kilogram. However, some recovery was seen in prices on Thursday. In early trade, silver was trading with a gain of 0.69 percent or ₹1004 at ₹1,46,562 per kilogram.

Global Gold Price

On Thursday morning, a mixed trend was observed in global gold prices. On COMEX, gold was trading with a gain of 1.04 percent or $42.30 at $4,107.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading with a decline of 0.20 percent or $8.34 at $4090.08 per ounce.

Global Silver Price

On Thursday morning, silver was trading on COMEX with a decline of 0.94 percent or $0.42 at $48.11 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading with a gain of 0.03 percent or $0.01 at $48.50 per ounce.

23 Oct 2025 11:08 am

