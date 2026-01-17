Gold and Silver Prices Today: Mixed Trend in Gold and Silver Prices, Minor Changes in Domestic Market

Gold Silver Price Today (PC: AI)
Gold and silver prices have been fluctuating in the domestic bullion market for the past few days. Global cues, the movement of the dollar, and investor caution are continuously impacting precious metals. Today, on January 17, limited changes were observed in both gold and silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), with gold and silver remaining almost stable.
Today, on Saturday, there was no significant change in the price of gold in the domestic futures market. Gold was seen trading around ₹1,42,474 per 10 grams on MCX. A marginal decline was recorded in intraday trading. Yesterday, gold closed around ₹1,42,517 per 10 grams. Thus, today's prices can be considered almost stable with a slight increase compared to yesterday.
Today, on Saturday, not much change was seen in the price of silver. Silver was seen trading around ₹2,87,701 per kilogram on MCX. Yesterday, on Friday, the price of silver closed around ₹2,87,762 per kilogram. Based on this, a gain of approximately ₹61 per kg was observed in the price of silver today.
Talking about the international market, gold prices on COMEX appeared to be under pressure. Today, COMEX gold was seen trading around $4,601 per ounce. Yesterday, gold was at the level of approximately $4,625 per ounce in the global market. Thus, a slight decline was recorded in the price of gold at the international level. Gold remains under pressure due to a strong dollar and US economic data.
Weakness was also observed in COMEX silver today. Silver was seen trading around $89.94 per ounce, while yesterday its price was around $92.64 per ounce. This means there has been a clear decline in the price of silver in the global market. This indicates that despite domestic strength, international pressure persists.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending