17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Mixed Trend in Gold and Silver Prices, Minor Changes in Domestic Market

Today, gold and silver remained almost stable in the domestic market. Conversely, both gold and silver registered a slight decline in the global market.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price Today (PC: AI)

Gold and silver prices have been fluctuating in the domestic bullion market for the past few days. Global cues, the movement of the dollar, and investor caution are continuously impacting precious metals. Today, on January 17, limited changes were observed in both gold and silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), with gold and silver remaining almost stable.

Latest Gold Price

Today, on Saturday, there was no significant change in the price of gold in the domestic futures market. Gold was seen trading around ₹1,42,474 per 10 grams on MCX. A marginal decline was recorded in intraday trading. Yesterday, gold closed around ₹1,42,517 per 10 grams. Thus, today's prices can be considered almost stable with a slight increase compared to yesterday.

Today's Silver Rate

Today, on Saturday, not much change was seen in the price of silver. Silver was seen trading around ₹2,87,701 per kilogram on MCX. Yesterday, on Friday, the price of silver closed around ₹2,87,762 per kilogram. Based on this, a gain of approximately ₹61 per kg was observed in the price of silver today.

Gold Price in Global Market

Talking about the international market, gold prices on COMEX appeared to be under pressure. Today, COMEX gold was seen trading around $4,601 per ounce. Yesterday, gold was at the level of approximately $4,625 per ounce in the global market. Thus, a slight decline was recorded in the price of gold at the international level. Gold remains under pressure due to a strong dollar and US economic data.

Silver Movement in Global Market

Weakness was also observed in COMEX silver today. Silver was seen trading around $89.94 per ounce, while yesterday its price was around $92.64 per ounce. This means there has been a clear decline in the price of silver in the global market. This indicates that despite domestic strength, international pressure persists.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 10:58 am

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Today: Mixed Trend in Gold and Silver Prices, Minor Changes in Domestic Market

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold Prices Fall in Domestic and Global Markets, Silver Sees Significant Rise

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today: Silver Jumps by Rs 12,000 in Minutes, Gold Prices Also Skyrocket

Business

Blinkit Scraps 10-Minute Delivery Promise After Government Intervention

National News

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Check Current Rates

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

IRCTC's New Rule: Aadhaar-Verified Users Only for Train Reservations from Today

irctc new rule update 2026
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.