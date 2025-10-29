Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gold Prices Drop Further as Silver Follows Suit

Gold prices are witnessing a decline. In the last 8 days, gold has fallen by approximately ₹10,000 per 10 grams. Globally, gold prices are also seeing a downturn.

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price (Image: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices continued to see a decline on Wednesday. Gold futures were trading in the red in the domestic futures market. On the MCX exchange on Wednesday morning, gold futures were trading 0.15 per cent, or ₹180, lower at ₹1,19,466 per 10 grams. Gold prices have seen a significant drop in the past week. On Tuesday, October 21, gold futures had reached ₹1,29,482 per 10 grams. Thus, in about a week, gold prices have fallen by approximately ₹10,000. Gold prices were also seen declining on COMEX today.

Silver Prices Showing an Uptrend

In contrast to gold, silver prices were showing an uptrend on Wednesday. In early trading, silver futures were trading in the green. On the MCX exchange, silver futures were trading 0.35 per cent, or ₹503, higher at ₹1,44,845 per kilogram.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices showed a mixed trend. On COMEX, gold was trading 0.23 per cent, or $9.20, lower at $3,973.90 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading 0.19 per cent, or $7.38, higher at $3,959.52 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices

Global silver prices were seen rising on Wednesday morning. On COMEX, global silver prices were trading 0.29 per cent, or $0.13, higher at $47.46 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading 0.92 per cent, or $0.42, higher at $47.48 per ounce.

29 Oct 2025 01:12 pm

Business

