Gold Prices Drop Further as Silver Follows Suit

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices continued to see a decline on Wednesday. Gold futures were trading in the red in the domestic futures market. On the MCX exchange on Wednesday morning, gold futures were trading 0.15 per cent, or ₹180, lower at ₹1,19,466 per 10 grams. Gold prices have seen a significant drop in the past week. On Tuesday, October 21, gold futures had reached ₹1,29,482 per 10 grams. Thus, in about a week, gold prices have fallen by approximately ₹10,000. Gold prices were also seen declining on COMEX today.