Gold Prices Near Rs 1 Lakh; Further Increase Expected in Next Two Months

22 Carat Gold Rate in Bhopal

Today: ₹78,910/10 grams

Previous Day: ₹78,888 24 Carat Gold Rate in Bhopal

Today: ₹86,070/10 grams

Previous Day: ₹86,060/10 grams Silver Rate in Bhopal

Today: ₹97,320/kg

Previous Day: ₹97,310/kg Market Volatility Continues, Gold Prices Remain Unstable The nationwide market downturn is significantly impacting the gold market. While the Sensex and Nifty 50 are falling, gold prices have risen by approximately ₹3500 in the last two weeks. Trading in gold, often referred to as the yellow metal, opened lower today. The gold rates in Indore today are as follows…

24 Carat Gold Rate in Indore Today: ₹86,060/10 grams

Previous Day: ₹86,120/10 grams Silver Rate in Indore Today: ₹97,310/kg

Previous Day: ₹97,380/kg Next 2 Months: Make or Break for the Market India’s stock market has been experiencing record declines for the past five months. Experts believe the real downturn will be seen in the next two months, when the market hits its bottom. Meanwhile, a large number of foreign investors are leaving India, gold prices are fluctuating constantly, and the Sensex and Nifty are in the red. Additionally, the international gold market is seeing record increases. If you are considering buying gold, it is advisable to do so soon, as prices may reach even higher levels in the coming days. Market trends suggest that gold prices could surpass ₹95,000 by the end of this year, potentially nearing ₹100,000.

Hallmarking is the Only True Identifier of Authentic Gold If you are planning to buy gold jewellery, never compromise on quality. Always check for the hallmark, as this is the government guarantee of purity. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards determines the hallmark. Each carat has a different hallmark mark, which should be carefully considered when purchasing gold. Failure to do so significantly increases the risk of adulteration.