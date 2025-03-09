Gold Prices Near Rs 1 Lakh; Further Increase Expected in Next Two Months

scriptGold Prices Near Rs 1 Lakh; Further Increase Expected in Next Two Months | Gold Prices Near Rs1 Lakh; Further Increase Expected in Next Two Months | Latest News | Patrika News
India's stock market has been experiencing record declines for the past five months. Experts believe the real downturn will be seen in the next two months, when the market hits its bottom.

BhopalMar 09, 2025 / 04:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Gold Silver Rate Today
Gold Silver Rate Today: The Indian market is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with investors already incurring losses of billions of rupees. Experts believe the worst is yet to come. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the prices of gold and silver, as per the Indian Bullion, were recorded as follows at the market opening on Sunday, 9 March.
22 Carat Gold Rate in Bhopal
Today: ₹78,910/10 grams
Previous Day: ₹78,888

24 Carat Gold Rate in Bhopal
Today: ₹86,070/10 grams
Previous Day: ₹86,060/10 grams

Silver Rate in Bhopal
Today: ₹97,320/kg
Previous Day: ₹97,310/kg

Market Volatility Continues, Gold Prices Remain Unstable

The nationwide market downturn is significantly impacting the gold market. While the Sensex and Nifty 50 are falling, gold prices have risen by approximately ₹3500 in the last two weeks. Trading in gold, often referred to as the yellow metal, opened lower today. The gold rates in Indore today are as follows…
24 Carat Gold Rate in Indore

Today: ₹86,060/10 grams
Previous Day: ₹86,120/10 grams

Silver Rate in Indore

Today: ₹97,310/kg
Previous Day: ₹97,380/kg

Next 2 Months: Make or Break for the Market

India’s stock market has been experiencing record declines for the past five months. Experts believe the real downturn will be seen in the next two months, when the market hits its bottom. Meanwhile, a large number of foreign investors are leaving India, gold prices are fluctuating constantly, and the Sensex and Nifty are in the red. Additionally, the international gold market is seeing record increases. If you are considering buying gold, it is advisable to do so soon, as prices may reach even higher levels in the coming days. Market trends suggest that gold prices could surpass ₹95,000 by the end of this year, potentially nearing ₹100,000.

Hallmarking is the Only True Identifier of Authentic Gold

If you are planning to buy gold jewellery, never compromise on quality. Always check for the hallmark, as this is the government guarantee of purity. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards determines the hallmark. Each carat has a different hallmark mark, which should be carefully considered when purchasing gold. Failure to do so significantly increases the risk of adulteration.

Important Information

The gold and silver rates provided by Patrika.com are indicative and do not include GST, TCS, and making charges. For accurate rates, please contact your local jeweller or jewellers shop.

