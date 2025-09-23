Gold Prices Surge, Silver Soars: Jewellery Making More Expensive

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices continue their upward trend, with both precious metals trading at all-time highs. Monday saw a significant surge in prices, and this upward momentum continues into Tuesday. In early trading on the MCX exchange, gold is up 0.37%, or ₹420, trading at ₹1,12,650 per 10 grams. This represents a record high for gold. Increased demand during the festive season is supporting gold prices.