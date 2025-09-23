Gold Prices Surge, Silver Soars: Jewellery Making More Expensive

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices continue their upward trend, with both precious metals trading at all-time highs. Monday saw a significant surge in prices, and this upward momentum continues into Tuesday. In early trading on the MCX exchange, gold is up 0.37%, or ₹420, trading at ₹1,12,650 per 10 grams. This represents a record high for gold. Increased demand during the festive season is supporting gold prices.
Along with gold, silver prices are also experiencing a sharp rise today. Silver futures are trading at record levels. On the MCX exchange Tuesday morning, silver is up 0.37%, or ₹488, trading at ₹1,34,043 per kilogram.
Global gold prices are showing mixed trading on Tuesday morning. In early trading on COMEX, gold is up 0.10%, or $3.60, trading at $3,778.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot gold is currently down 0.01%, or $0.25, trading at $3,746.45 per ounce.
Global silver prices are showing a decline on Tuesday. On COMEX, silver is down 0.03%, or $0.01, trading at $44.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, global silver prices are down 0.13%, or $0.06, trading at $44 per ounce.