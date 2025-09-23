Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Business

Gold Prices Surge, Silver Soars: Jewellery Making More Expensive

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices have seen a significant surge over the past two days. The impact of the US Fed's interest rate cuts is visible on gold prices. Simultaneously, domestic demand is also increasing due to the festive season.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Gold-silver prices on Diwali (Photo source- Patrika)
Gold Prices Surge, Silver Soars (Photo Source: Patrika)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices continue their upward trend, with both precious metals trading at all-time highs. Monday saw a significant surge in prices, and this upward momentum continues into Tuesday. In early trading on the MCX exchange, gold is up 0.37%, or ₹420, trading at ₹1,12,650 per 10 grams. This represents a record high for gold. Increased demand during the festive season is supporting gold prices.

Sharp Rise in Silver Prices

Along with gold, silver prices are also experiencing a sharp rise today. Silver futures are trading at record levels. On the MCX exchange Tuesday morning, silver is up 0.37%, or ₹488, trading at ₹1,34,043 per kilogram.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices are showing mixed trading on Tuesday morning. In early trading on COMEX, gold is up 0.10%, or $3.60, trading at $3,778.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot gold is currently down 0.01%, or $0.25, trading at $3,746.45 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices

Global silver prices are showing a decline on Tuesday. On COMEX, silver is down 0.03%, or $0.01, trading at $44.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, global silver prices are down 0.13%, or $0.06, trading at $44 per ounce.

