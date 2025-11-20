Can husbands save tax by transferring money to their wives' accounts? Understand the correct method

Income tax law states that if a couple transfers an asset to their spouse, and any income is generated from that asset, then this income will be clubbed with the income of the person who transferred the asset. This is called the clubbing provision under the Income Tax Act. Tax will have to be paid on this according to the tax slab. In this case, if a husband transfers an asset to his wife and it generates income, the husband will have to pay tax on it, as this income will be considered the husband's, not the wife's.