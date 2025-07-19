19 July 2025,

Saturday

Good News for 7.5 Crore PF Account Holders: Higher Withdrawals Allowed Without Conditions

After the implementation of new rules, it will be possible to withdraw a larger amount without any conditions. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Interest Rate on PF
PF (Image Source: Patrika)

PF Withdrawal Rules: The central government is considering offering more flexibility in withdrawing funds from PF accounts. The Union Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the EPFO, is preparing to amend the PF withdrawal rules. The government's intention is to enable employees to withdraw larger sums from their PF accounts when needed. The government is considering allowing employees to withdraw 60-70% or even the entire amount from their PF account after 10 years of regular service. This would provide employees with greater access to funds in times of need. There is also hope that employees will be allowed to withdraw larger sums three times during their entire service, at intervals of 10 years.

75 Million Account Holders to Benefit

The new rules will benefit approximately 75 million members associated with the EPFO, who will be able to withdraw larger sums of money as per their needs. This change will particularly help those who do not wish to wait until the age of 58 and want to retire early. Currently, you can only withdraw your entire PF amount upon retirement at age 58 or after remaining unemployed for two months following job termination. Currently, members are permitted to withdraw funds from their PF account for medical expenses, home purchase, children's education, weddings, and other essential purposes; however, these withdrawals are subject to several conditions and limited to a predetermined amount.

But… Significant Drawbacks

Reduced Retirement Savings: If employees withdraw large sums from their PF intermittently, their account balance will naturally be lower upon retirement.

Loss of Interest: PF is a means of long-term savings that earns good interest. Withdrawing money prematurely reduces the benefits of compound interest. This means your savings will not grow as quickly.

Future Concerns: The financial security provided by PF for post-retirement may be weakened.

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 02:40 pm

English News / Business / Good News for 7.5 Crore PF Account Holders: Higher Withdrawals Allowed Without Conditions
